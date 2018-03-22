Eagles will reportedly sign wide receiver Mike Wallace to one-year deal

Last offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles set out to make life easier for Carson Wentz. They went and got him some better targets on the perimeter in order to both stretch the field and elongate possessions, and things worked out splendidly. Wentz emerged as one of the best deep passers in the game, and also one of the best passers on third down. Things worked so well for Philly that even after Wentz tore his ACL, the Eagles still on the Super Bowl.

One of the players the Eagles signed last offseason was Torrey Smith. Smith did not have huge numbers during the regular season (36 catches for 430 yards and two touchdowns) but he was excellent in both the NFC title game and the Super Bowl (10 catches, 118 yards and a touchdown), and served an important role as the "take the top off the defense" guy on the outside. Smith left Philly for the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason, so that role needed to be filled by someone else.

Second-year man Mack Hollins is a candidate to step up, but the Eagles just went out and signed a veteran to compete for those snaps as well. It's Mike Wallace, according to Peter Schrager of NFL Network.

The Eagles have agreed to a 1 year deal with WR Mike Wallace, per source. @nflnetwork @gmfb — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 22, 2018

Wallace and Smith are extremely similar players -- so much so that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti once cited Wallace as a cautionary tale when talking about why it would be unwise to hand Smith a big contract. The Ravens later signed Wallace on a much more affordable deal after Smith left in free agency, and Wallace spent the last two seasons with Baltimore. He totaled 124 catches for 1,765 yards and eight touchdowns during those two seasons, but he experienced a fairly significant drop-off last season after having a much stronger 2016 campaign.

Still, he has a ton of speed and a lot of experience running deep routes that help create space for his teammates, and should do a reliable job of doing just that if the Eagles put him on the field in 2018.