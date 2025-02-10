Cooper DeJean couldn't have drawn up a better birthday if he tried. The rookie corner not only became a Super Bowl champion after the Philadelphia Eagles demolished the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday 40-22, but DeJean was also celebrating his latest trip around the sun with Super Bowl LIX falling on his 22nd birthday. Moreover, DeJean proved to be a key cog in the winning effort.

Arguably the highlight of the game came when DeJean picked off Patrick Mahomes on a third-and-16 throw midway through the second quarter. DeJean then returned it 38 yards for a touchdown to make it an early three-score lead for Philly. Oh, and that interception was the first of DeJean's career.

So, to recap, DeJean's birthday bonanza consisted of winning the Super Bowl, recording his first career interception off Mahomes and returning it for a touchdown. Not too shabby.

"It's crazy," DeJean said postgame of recording the pick six on his birthday. "To be able to do it with this group of guys, I come in and since Day 1 -- all of us rookies, they brought us in, taught us everything they know. Now, to be here on the biggest stage and be able to hold that Lombardi Trophy and do it on my birthday and Saquon [Barkley's] birthday -- it's pretty crazy."

When asked what he was thinking during the interception, DeJean said, "Score a touchdown. I was trying to find the fastest way to the end zone. Luckily, I got some blocks out there. I had to avoid some of those big guys, but it was just our defense working together like we have all year. It fell right into my lap."

DeJean became just the second rookie with a pick six in Super Bowl history (Reggie Phillips, 1985) and is now the second player all time with a touchdown on his birthday in an NFL title game (Steve Van Buren, 1947).

