PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles have not lost a game since their bye week, going 8-0 since having the earliest off week in the NFL (Week 5). Philadelphia has emerged from the bye as a completely different team since the one that started 2-2 and was uncertain in which direction its season was going to go.

Now the Eagles look like the best team in the NFL and are the biggest threat to the Detroit Lions for NFC hierarchy. Home-field advantage is in the Eagles' sights, along with a potential second trip to the Super Bowl in three years.

The Eagles aren't just good on paper; they are statistically dominant as well. These statistics demonstrate how good the Eagles have been during their eight-game win streak (they can tie the franchise record with nine straight wins with a victory Sunday against the Carolina Panthers):

Saquon Barkley leads the league in rushing yards (1,064) during the eight-game win streak and is second only to Jahmyr Gibbs in yards per carry (6.2, Gibbs has 6.3). Barkley also leads the league in yards from scrimmage (1,246), and his 1,064 rushing yards are more than 27 NFL teams during the stretch. Barkley has 654 rushing yards in the second half of games during the win streak, which also leads the NFL, and he is averaging 7.6 yards per carry. He has more rushing yards in the second half than 29 NFL teams. Barkley leads the league with 361 rushing yards in the fourth quarter/overtime and is averaging 8.2 yards per carry (second to Bucky Irving, 8.7). He has more rushing yards in the fourth quarter/overtime than 29 NFL teams. Philadelphia is averaging 206.5 rushing yards per game during the eight-game win streak, along with 18 rushing touchdowns -- both first in the NFL. It also leads the league in yards before contact per rush (2.34). In the second half, the Eagles average 122.3 rushing yards per game and average 7.0 yards per play -- both first in the NFL. Jalen Hurts has 20 total touchdowns to two giveaways during the eight-game win streak. The 20 total touchdowns are second in the NFL and only Lamar Jackson has more (21). Hurts has completed 68.6% of his passes (118 of 172) for 1,564 yards with 10 touchdowns to one interception and a 114.1 passer rating during the streak. The Eagles quarterback is sixth in the league in completion percentage, tied for first in yards per attempt (9.1) and fourth in passer rating during that span. In the fourth quarter/overtime of games during the eight-game win streak, Hurts has completed 81.0% of his passes (17 of 21) for 279 yards with two touchdowns to zero interceptions and a 150.5 passer rating. Hurts leads the NFL in completion rate, yards per attempt (13.3) and passer rating during that span. Hurts also has more total touchdowns (five) than incompletions (four) in the fourth quarter/overtime over the past eight games. The Eagles have the No. 1 pass defense (148.5 yards allowed per game) in the NFL during their eight-game win streak. They've also allowed the fewest yards per attempt (5.6) in the NFL, and opposing quarterbacks have the second-lowest passer rating targeting them (78.5). They're also tied for the fewest pass touchdowns allowed in the NFL (6). Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean have allowed just 4.3 yards per attempt on 83 targets during the eight-game win streak. Neither Mitchell nor DeJean have allowed a pass touchdown during the streak (nor for the whole season on 109 attempts in coverage). The Eagles defense has held No. 1 wide receivers to 40.5 receiving yards per game during the win streak, including CeeDee Lamb to 24 receiving yards and Terry McLaurin to 10 receiving yards. The Eagles have the most sacks in the NFL during their eight-game win streak (30) and the highest sack rate in the league (10.6%). Jalen Carter is tied for second amongst all defensive tackles in pressures (30) during that stretch, and first in quarterback hits (10).

Bonus (with franchise record nine-game win streak on line): The Eagles are 9-0 with A.J. Brown in the lineup this season, and Brown has played in all eight games during the winning streak. Brown is averaging 88.1 receiving yards per game and averaging 18.0 yards per catch. He's third in the league in receiving yards per game and first in yards per catch (minimum 60 targets).