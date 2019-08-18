Eagles won't commit to No. 2 quarterback after signing of Josh McCown

The Philadelphia Eagles are paying Josh McCown a significant amount of money to be a backup quarterback to Carson Wentz, raising more questions on who will be the No. 2 quarterback on the roster in 2019. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson will delay the inevitable for now, waiting until Nate Sudfeld returns from his broken left wrist before making a decision.

"We're not there yet. We have to get Nate [Sudfeld] back," Pederson said to reporters Sunday. "But we're not at that point yet, as far as who is two, who is three. We haven't made those roster spots yet."

Pederson did open the door for McCown to seize the No. 2 job, given his resume as a backup quarterback in the NFL and the contract that gives him $2 million fully guaranteed and could be worth up to $5.4 million.

"Listen, he's a veteran quarterback. He's been around. He's seen a lot," Pederson said. "He's a guy that just can add a lot of I think knowledge and depth right now in that room and we have some young guys.

"He is going to come in, compete and show us what he can do. He's a veteran player that obviously has played this position and started a ton of games in this league. I'm excited to get him going and caught up to speed."

Sudfeld is currently out with a broken left wrist and will miss the start of the regular season. The earliest Sudfeld is expected to return is Week 3 in late September, but an early October return is more likely.

McCown completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 539 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions last season with the New York Jets. He has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 17,707 yards, 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions and a 79.7 rating, compiling a 23-53 record as a starter.

The Eagles could use all the experience needed at the backup quarterback position in case Carson Wentz goes down, which is has missed games in two of his three NFL seasons (including season-ending injuries the last two years). If McCown wins the No. 2 quarterback job, it's not a lack of confidence in Sudfeld, but an opportunity to have an established veteran to fill in for the franchise quarterback.