A scary moment occurred twice during the second half of Philadelphia's preseason exhibition with the Browns on Thursday night. Tyrie Cleveland was carted off the field on a stretcher during the third quarter after going to the ground awkwardly on an incomplete pass from quarterback Tanner McKee. Cleveland was down on the field for several minutes being looked at by the medical staff before he was put on the stretcher and eventually carted off of the field.

The Eagles gave an encouraging update to note that the receiver does have movement in all of his extremities. Cleveland caught one of his three targets on the night for four yards before departing with the injury.

Later in the second half, defensive lineman Moro Ojomo was also carted off with a neck injury after he was awkwardly struck in the neck area by teammate Tristin McCollum while the pair were trying to bring down Browns backup quarterback Kellen Mond.

Ojomo gave a thumbs-up and waved as he was being taken off the field on the cart. The Eagles confirmed he, too, suffered a neck injury but also had "movement in all of his extremities."

The 25-year-old has been impressing throughout the summer and has been pushing for a spot on Philadelphia's 53-man roster to begin the season. In the preseason opener against the Ravens last week, Cleveland carried over his strong training camp, catching five of his team-high 10 targets for 68 yards.

Cleveland began his NFL career as a seventh-round draft choice of the Broncos back in 2020 out of Florida. He appeared in 23 games for Denver over his tenure and played sparingly, catching eight of his 17 targets through three seasons for 91 yards. He also rushed for 17 yards on five carries. Cleveland was waived by the Broncos in mid-November of last season and eventually signed onto the Eagles practice squad throughout their playoff run.