A scary moment occurred twice during the second half of Philadelphia's preseason exhibition with the Browns on Thursday night. Tyrie Cleveland was carted off the field on a stretcher during the third quarter after going to the ground awkwardly on an incomplete pass from quarterback Tanner McKee. Cleveland was down on the field for several minutes being looked at by the medical staff before he was put on the stretcher and eventually carted off of the field.

The Eagles gave an encouraging update to note that the receiver does have movement in all of his extremities. Cleveland caught one of his three targets on the night for 4 yards before departing with the injury.

Later in the second half, defensive lineman Moro Ojomo was also carted off with a neck injury after he was awkwardly struck in the neck area by teammate Tristin McCollum while the pair were trying to bring down Browns backup quarterback Kellen Mond.

Ojomo gave a thumbs-up and waved as he was being taken off the field on the cart. The Eagles confirmed he, too, suffered a neck injury but also had "movement in all of his extremities."

Friday, the Eagles announced in a statement that both players had been diagnosed with concussions.

"In last night's game against the Cleveland Browns, Eagles WR Tyrie Cleveland and DT Moro Ojomo both suffered injuries that required immediate treatment on the field. The Philadlephia Eagles medical team exercised an abundance of caution as it took the necessary steps in the care of the players to ensure the best possible outcome for their health and wellbeing. "Both players were responsive and had full function in all extremeties while on the field. Cleveland has since been diagnosed with a concussion and neck sprain, while Ojomo has been diagnosed with a concussion. "We commend our medical team for quickly diagnosing each player's condition and acting with precision as they administered care. A full recovery for both players is expected in due time."

The 25-year-old Ojomo has been impressing throughout the summer and has been pushing for a spot on Philadelphia's 53-man roster to begin the season. In the preseason opener against the Ravens last week, Cleveland carried over his strong training camp, catching five of his team-high 10 targets for 68 yards.

Cleveland began his NFL career as a seventh-round draft choice of the Broncos back in 2020 out of Florida. He appeared in 23 games for Denver over his tenure and played sparingly, catching eight of his 17 targets through three seasons for 91 yards. He also rushed for 17 yards on five carries. Cleveland was waived by the Broncos in mid-November of last season and eventually signed onto the Eagles practice squad throughout their playoff run.