The 2020 season has not gone according to plan for the Philadelphia Eagles, and their Week 10 loss to the New York Giants was arguably a low point. Despite having a bye week to prepare for the divisional opponent they defeated just a couple of weeks ago, Doug Pederson's team fell by a score of 27-17. Carson Wentz completed 21 of 37 passes for 208 yards and zero touchdowns, while he struggled to establish a rapport with any of his wide receivers.

The Eagles have the sixth-worst offense in the league through Week 10, as they average just 331.8 yards per game. Wentz especially has had a tough season, as he has completed just 58.2 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Philly is hoping bringing back tight end Zach Ertz from injured reserve will light a fire under this struggling offense, and he recently told CBS Sports that he's optimistic about the Eagles' chances of turning this campaign around.

Ertz sat down with CBS Sports on Monday to discuss the Eagles' season thus far, and also to promote USAA's Salute To Service Virtual Lounge. The three-time Pro Bowler will be hosting an exclusive chalk talk for military members, veterans and their families on Tuesday, and it's something he described as "one of the best parts about being in the NFL."

Ertz was placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain last month, and he said he's hoping to get back on the field soon.

"We'll see, man," Ertz said when asked how his ankle is feeling. "It's getting better every day. I'm excited with where it's at now, it's been a long process for sure but I'm excited to see how it progresses going forward. It has progressed every day."

On Monday, the Eagles designated Ertz for return from injured reserve. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Eagles want to see how he looks when he returns to the practice field this week. It's unclear at this point if he will suit up against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but this is clearly a step in the right direction. For Ertz, it's hard being sidelined especially when his team has been struggling to find their rhythm on offense. Still, he's confident that this team is going to get better because of how resilient he and his teammates are.

"At times it's been difficult for our offense. Even when I was playing there were times where it was difficult," said Ertz. "This is not exactly where we thought we would be at this point in the season, but we still have a lot of football left, seven games left, (we're) first in the division and we play a really good football team this week in the Cleveland Browns. As a Philadelphia Eagle, whenever we have a bad game one of the things we have prided ourselves on in the past is just being able to get back to work and get back in the building and review the film with a critical eye and really just focus on what we need to do to get better. I have no doubt that this football team is going to do that."

If the offense is struggling, it usually means that the quarterback is too. Pederson has had to defend Wentz seemingly every week while the outside criticism continues to increase. We asked Ertz about his teammate's struggles and he responded by saying not only is Wentz the right right signal-caller for the Eagles, but that he is the best player he has been around.

"The thing I love about Carson and the thing that I think really exemplifies his leadership is that no matter what's going on -- whether we won a game by 30 points or whether we lost a game in the dying seconds -- is that he's the same person throughout the week, and as a leader of this football team, you can't be someone that's a roller coaster of emotions," Ertz said. "You can't feel like the world is caving in or we're all terrible if we have a bad game -- you also can't feel like we're the best team in the world if we win one game. So Carson is the same person each and every day we go into the building. He's going to work his tail off to put us in the best position possible because we ask him to do a lot. I truly believe that he's going to turn this thing around, not only for the offense, but for this football team. I know he's going to be harder on himself than anyone else is in this city or across the country. He's the best player I've ever been around and I'm excited to see how he comes to work this week."

While this past week's loss to the Giants was certainly disheartening, the Eagles are still atop the NFC East with a 3-5-1 record. Some view it as their division to lose, and Ertz says that the key to making it to the postseason is first establishing momentum, and then building on it to end the regular season on a high note. Ertz says that this team is certainly capable of doing so.

"We're going to do everything we possibly can to put our team in the best position to win this week against the Browns and hopefully carry that momentum to the following week and try to build this thing because momentum is real in the NFL -- good and bad momentum," Ertz said. "So we just gotta find a way to win a couple games and hopefully be where we want to be at the end of the year, which is in the playoffs."