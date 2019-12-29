Eagles' Zach Ertz unlikely to need surgery but could need six weeks of rest for lacerated kidney
The star tight end reportedly suffered a serious injury during Philly's Week 16 win over Dallas
The Philadelphia Eagles are no stranger to serious injuries, overcoming big-name losses over the course of potentially three straight playoff runs, and now they may have to overcome one of their biggest yet.
As NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, star tight end Zach Ertz suffered both a fractured rib and lacerated kidney during the Eagles' crucial victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. The team's leading receiver has not been ruled out for next week, when Philly could host a playoff game, per Rapoport, but The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane has since reported Ertz's season is "likely over" because of the lacerated kidney.
According to UpToDate, a resource tool for physicians and patients, a lacerated kidney puts Ertz at risk of losing his kidney regardless of whether he returns to the field during the Eagles' potential playoff run. Depending on the severity of the injury, Ertz might be recommended to rest from contact sports for at least a month -- perhaps even six weeks, at the minimum, according to a medical source -- meaning an end to the tight end's 2019 season, though McLane also said Sunday the veteran had been preparing this week to play against the New York Giants in Week 17.
If the Pro Bowler would've shown worse and/or immediate signs of a serious laceration, such as blood-pressure issues or internal bleeding, he likely would've had his kidney surgically removed by now, per the resource tool. A low-grade kidney laceration, which appears to be what Ertz is dealing with, would likely heal on its own, but that kind of recovery would also require further monitoring from doctors. Chances of re-injury would obviously increase if Ertz were to return to the field.
It remains to be seen whether the tight end simply attempted to play through the injury this week or whether the Eagles' team doctors did not immediately recommend that he remained sidelined. The Philadelphia Daily News' Les Bowen cited two separate medical sources Sunday in suggesting the club "should have suspected" the injury during the Eagles-Cowboys game and kept Ertz from returning, which he briefly did.
The 29-year-old tight end leads the Eagles with 88 catches for 916 yards in 2019, consistently serving as quarterback Carson Wentz's top target in an offense that's been riddled with wide receiver injuries and tailored more to short, quick passes. One of Philadelphia's most reliable pass-catching options for a half-decade, Ertz broke the NFL's all-time record for most catches by a tight end in a single season with 116 in 2018, when he posted a career-high 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 highlights, updates, scores
All the best highlights from Week 17 are right here
-
NFL DFS picks, advice, top SNF lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
McCaffrey close to yardage record
McCaffrey needs 216 yards to break the record for most yards from scrimmage in a season
-
NFL coaching tracker: Follow every move
Check here for the latest news, rumors and updates for NFL coaching changes and searches
-
Dorsey 'not completely safe' in CLE
Dorsey could be out as Cleveland's general manager
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football lineup advice
Here's who you should start in Week 17 of the fantasy season
-
Dolphins at Patriots: Live updates, more
Follow along as Tom Brady and Co. attempt to lock up the No. 2 seed in the AFC
-
Chargers at Chiefs: Live updates
Follow along as the Chiefs angle for playoff positioning in Week 17
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game