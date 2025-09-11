PHILADELPHIA -- Za'Darius Smith has been around the NFL for a long time. Players don't have a 10-year career with five different teams by accident.

All Smith has done is produce, making three Pro Bowls and recording three double-digit sack seasons with two different organizations. He's had an impact in playoff games and has played in conference championship games.

Through 10 seasons, the veteran defensive tackle has accomplished nearly everything in the NFL, except for one thing.

"I've seen it all," Smith said this week with a big smile on his face. "Except for the Super Bowl."

The only thing missing from Smith's resume is the opportunity to play for a title. Even though he advanced to back-to-back NFC Championships with the Green Bay Packers (2019 and 2020), he's never had the experience of holding up a trophy or getting that chance to shine on the biggest stage.

He did see the Philadelphia Eagles achieve that dream last year, however.

"Just the whole team and the culture, man," said Smith, who signed a one-year, $9 million contract with Philadelphia last week. "I love everything about it. Hey, they just got a Super Bowl and hopefully we can get it again."

Notice the word "we?" Smith wants to bring his style of football to an Eagles pass rush that badly needs him.

Over the last two seasons, Smith has racked up 123 pressures, 14.5 sacks and a pressure rate of 16.2%. Smith played for both the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions last season, totaling 63 pressures, 9.0 sacks and a 15.9% pressure rate.

He missed an opportunity to compete for a championship last season in Detroit, as the Lions acquired him at the trade deadline in preparation for their own Super Bowl run. Detroit went 15-2 in the regular season and had home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

The road to the Super Bowl went through Detroit, but the Lions fizzled out in the NFC divisional round. That was Smith's best chance at a title. He has fond memories of his time in Detroit, making sure he knocked on the wood behind his locker when discussing his time in Motown.

"We had a lot of injuries; it didn't work. I just hated for that to happen," Smith said. "It was a great organization, man. I loved everything about that football team. I thank them for giving me the opportunity to come there and help lead that team and make it to the playoffs and hopefully get to the Super Bowl.

"We didn't make it. It is what it is. We are playing them in Week 11. I'll see them again."

The Lions were snakebitten by the injury bug down the stretch last season. They had 16 players on injured reserve -- 13 played on defense -- heading into their first playoff game following a bye to start the postseason. Five of those 13 injured defensive players were starters from Week 1, which matched the most of any team since the 1970 merger.

They allowed 32.5 points per game in December. No team had ever won the Super Bowl allowing more than 30.0 points per game in December. The writing was seemingly on the wall.

"Man, we just had to stay positive," Smith said. "When it came down to it and people keep going down, you had to stay positive -- next man up mentality. You know, younger guys have to come in and learn the playbook real quick. That's what was happening, and that situation was just bringing guys in to help fill those roles.

"We made it work, man. Didn't get to where we wanted to go, but I know for sure I'm at the right place now."

What makes Philadelphia the right place for Smith? Did he want his best chance at a championship?

"I'm here to help this team the best way I can," Smith said. "We got a lot of young guys, so that I can be a mentor to them. Hopefully, we can win games and get to where we were last year, where they were last year. It's something I didn't get a chance to experience."

Year 11 certainly isn't Smith's swan song, but he knows exactly what he wants as he heads into his mid-30s. The goal is to win a Super Bowl, and the Eagles wanted him to be a part of that journey.

That was more than enough to convince Smith to come to Philadelphia.

"I know for sure I'll give it my all every day on that field. That's how I look at it," Smith said. "I've had a blessed opportunity to play for these teams. They wanted me. It's all good. I'll give everything I've got, no matter where I go.

"I'm still young in the game. I got a lot more left."