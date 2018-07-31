Earl Thomas and Khalil Mack holdouts sound like they're going to drag on for a while

Two of the best defensive players in football are currently holding out of training camp, and it's starting to look like neither one of them will be reporting to their team anytime soon.

Those two players are Khalil Mack and Earl Thomas and as the calendar changes from July to August, there doesn't seem to be a deal on the horizon for either player.

The most awkward situation might be in Oakland, where Mack is looking to get a lucrative extension. Without a deal, the Raiders star defensive player would have to play the 2018 season under the terms of his fifth-year option, which would pay him roughly $13.46 million.

Mack wants more than that, the Raiders don't want to pay more just yet, and now, the two sides are at an impasse. As a matter of fact, things are apparently so ugly in Oakland that the two sides haven't communicated in nearly six months.

According to NFL.com, the Raiders haven't had any contract talks with Mack since February. ESPN.com also reported that Mack still hasn't spoken with new coach Jon Gruden, although Gruden later denied that report, saying the two talked back in January.

Even if that's the case, this is an ugly situation for the Raiders, and there's a chance it could get uglier. The Athletic's John Middlekauff painted an unpleasant picture last week when he reported on the negotiations. According to Middlekauff, things are "ugly" and "tense" right now between the two sides because Mack's camp doesn't think the offensive-minded Gruden truly values defense.

If Mack's camp truly believes that, then they probably weren't too thrilled to see Gruden show up on NFL Network this week and point out how bad the Raiders defense was last year, even with Mack.

"We weren't very good last year on defense with Khalil Mack," Gruden said, via Pro Football Talk. "We didn't have an interception, I think, all year. I don't know if we intercepted a pass until Week 14. We've got to get a better pass rush, we've got to play better defense, period. And we hope Khalil gets here, but in the time being, we've got plenty of guys who need work."

Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie offered a few comments Monday, but he didn't promise that a deal would get done anytime soon.

"It's unfortunate that we have to go through this," McKenzie said, via The Athletic. "But his camp decided to do it this way ... and Khalil is not the first guy to hold out. But we'll get through this. But there is nothing really to report. He is going to hold out until he gets an extension, and that's where we are."

The only thing uglier than Mack's holdout might be the situation going on in Seattle. Just before the team's first practice of training camp on July 26, ESPN.com reported that Thomas was preparing to sit out into the regular season if that's what it was going to take to get a new deal.

The Seahawks didn't bite on the threat, though. One day later, NFL.com reported that the team informed Thomas that there was a zero percent chance he would be getting a new deal.

During an interview with NFL Network on Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll seemed to confirm that the team wasn't going to be willing to re-do Thomas' contract.

"We did communicate awhile back, but really, there has been kind of a clear stance and so there hasn't been much talk about it right now," Carroll said, via the Seattle Times. "Wish he was here, he's one of us and all that. We're really going to work with the guys we've got, the guys that are fired up to be out here playing with us. That's really where our focus is right now

Thomas is currently headed into the final year of a contract that's slated to pay him $8.5 million in base salary in 2018 and the Seahawks don't want to pay him a cent more. Things have actually gotten so dicey between the two sides that Thomas gave the Seahawks an ultimatum in mid-July: Trade me or pay me.

The problem for Thomas is that it wasn't much of an ultimatum, because the team can keep him without doing either of those things.

With Mack and Thomas both intent on holding out, things could soon get costly for the duo. On Thomas' end, the Seahawks are allowed to fine him $40,000 for every day of training camp he misses (The number is only $30,000 for Mack, because he's playing under his rookie deal).

The only other major holdout going on right now involves Aaron Donald. Although things are ugly with Thomas and Mack, the situation seems to be a lot calmer in Los Angeles. Basically, it sounds like the Rams are more than willing to make Donald the NFL's highest-paid defensive player, they're just trying to hammer out the details to make that happen.