Earl Thomas explains giving middle finger to Pete Carroll after injury last year, says Carroll 'won'
Thomas did not leave the Seahawks on great terms
Last season had to be a frustrating one for Earl Thomas. He held out until the week before the regular-season opener against the Broncos in hopes of getting a new contract, and he played just four games before fracturing his leg against the Cardinals. To top it off, Thomas flipped off the Seattle sideline as he was being carted off, ending his career in a Seahawks jersey on a sour note.
This offseason, Thomas signed a four-year deal with $32 million guaranteed with the Ravens, but the wounds of last season are still there. He even clarified who that gesture was for: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.
"A lot of frustration that day," Thomas told Peter King. "I was in a battle with the team, and I chose to play, and I was betting on myself. So when it happened, it just added to my frustration. I did what I did, and I saw Pete Carroll, and I just was like, 'You won. You won.' Just a very disappointing day."
The AFC North and the NFC West face off next season, so Thomas will be face to face with his old team again. All eyes will be on Thomas and Carroll to see how they react to each other before and after the game. Now that Thomas has his big contract, it will be very interesting to see exactly how he interacts with his former teammates and coach.
