Earl Thomas gets carted off field, appears to give middle finger to Seahawks bench area
The Seahawks safety does not appear to be on good terms with his team
The relationship between Earl Thomas and the Seattle Seahawks appears to have gone from bad to worse.
During the fourth quarter of Seattle's 20-17 win over Arizona, Thomas had to be carted off the field after suffering a left leg injury following a Cardinals touchdown. As Thomas was being carted off, he turned toward the Seahawks bench area and decided to flip the bird at someone.
It's not clear who specifically the middle finger was intended for, but Thomas was definitely staring down the Seahawks' sideline when he flashed his middle finger. We can't show you the picture, but if you click here, you can see video of the incident.
After suffering the injury, Thomas didn't return to the game.
If the middle finger was intended for someone on the Seahawks' sideline, it wouldn't be a huge surprise. There's been some bad blood between the two sides over the past few months. Thomas held out for all of training camp hoping for a new contract, but the Seahawks never even made him an offer. With no new deal, Thomas finally reported just before the start of the regular season so that he wouldn't miss any paychecks. The safety is currently in the final year of a deal that is paying him $8.5 million in base salary this season.
Although Thomas reported to the team, that didn't really fix anything. Instead of holding out, he started "holding in," which basically means that he refused to practice. After Thomas missed multiple practices, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll promised that there would be "consequences."
If Thomas' leg injury ends up being serious, it could mean that he's now played his last down with Seattle.
