Earl Thomas: I'll be 'rich and happy regardless' of what happens with Seahawks

Seahawks All-Pro safety Earl Thomas has spent the offseason watching his band of brothers get separated. And he knows he could be next.

Richard Sherman left for the 49ers, Michael Bennett got traded to the Eagles (and is now facing a felony charge), Sheldon Richardson signed with the Vikings, and Kam Chancellor and Cliff Avril might not be able to play football again due to injuries. And those are just the changes on the defensive side of the ball. Don't forget about the losses of tight end Jimmy Graham and wide receiver Paul Richardson.

Changes have come to Seattle, and Thomas knows he might be next. During an interview with "Off The Ball," a sports radio show in Ireland, Thomas admitted that even he doesn't know if he'll be back in Seattle.

"Hopefully I stay, but right now, nobody knows," Thomas said. "It's a guessing game. So, we'll see."

It doesn't sound like he's sweating out the situation, though.

"In my case, whether I'm in Seattle or anywhere else, I'm going to be rich and happy regardless," Thomas said. "So, it's a cut-throat league, but if you're at the top of your game and you don't give them any reasons to devalue you, you're good. That's just how I look at it."

The rumblings about Thomas really began during the season. After the Seahawks' win over the Cowboys in late December, Thomas told Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to "come get me" while a host of cameras and reporters looked on. He later explained that he still wanted to be in Seattle, but if the Seahawks did cut him, he'd want the Cowboys to come get him.

Now, it sounds like the rebuilding Seahawks might just be ready to move on from Thomas. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported in mid March that the Seahawks were involved in trade discussions with "several" teams and that the asking price was first- and third-round picks. Yes, the Cowboys were one of the interested teams.

That might seem like an expensive asking price for a soon-to-be 29-year-old free safety who relies on his speed, but then again, Thomas might just be the best safety in football. Drafted 14th overall in 2010, Thomas has been named first-team All-Pro three times and been to six Pro Bowls, and he's racked up the second-most interceptions among safeties since he entered the league. To this point, he hasn't really given anyone any reason to devalue him.

He might be in the final years of his prime, but someone should want him for those final years with the understanding that they might be paying him for a couple of his post-prime seasons. That's not an unfair trade off.

Continue to hear the cost of landing Earl Thomas or Tyrann Mathieu likely to run around $11M/year if they get their number — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 15, 2018

Thomas's contract with the Seahawks expires after the 2018 season. Regardless of where he spends the upcoming year, he'll be wanting a new deal soon. Given his age and history, he'll likely ask for a ton. He's already talked about holding out, which makes sense. This is his last chance to earn huge money and, well, he's certainly earned it with his production.