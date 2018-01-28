Earl Thomas is willing to hold out if he doesn't get an extension from Seahawks

Earl Thomas is still the best safety in the NFL. Now he wants to make sure he's paid accordingly.

Thomas is headed into the final year of the four-year, $40 million contract extension he signed back in 2014, and he's scheduled to collect a base salary of $8.5 million with a cap hit of $10.4 million in 2018.

If he doesn't get a new deal this offseason, Thomas told ESPN.com, he is willing to hold out until it happens.

"I want to finish my career there," Thomas said. "I definitely don't see myself going out there not signed. But I'm going to continue to work my butt off and enjoy this process at the Pro Bowl. As far as my future in Seattle, I think if they want me, you know, money talks. We'll get something accomplished. Other than that, I'm just taking it one day at a time."

Several safeties (including Thomas's teammate Kam Chancellor) signed contracts over the last few years that exceed Thomas's current extension in total dollar value, average annual value, and/or guaranteed money.

Thomas is coming off his sixth Pro Bowl appearance in eight seasons (an injury cost him a berth in 2016 or it would've been seven straight) and he was once again named to an All-Pro team, though this time around he made the second team rather than first. He'll turn 29 years old this offseason, so he still has plenty left in the tank. A long-term extension is not an unreasonable ask for a player in his position.

If the Seahawks elect not to extend Thomas, it could fuel speculation that he might head to Dallas. Thomas is from Orange, Texas, played college ball at the University of Texas, and told Cowboys coach Jason Garrett this season to "come get me" if the Seahawks ever let him get away. The Cowboys always need help in the defensive backfield and just hired former Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard as their defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator, so any event that points toward Thomas not being fully secure in Seattle could cause rumors of a reunion in Dallas to swirl.