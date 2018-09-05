Earl Thomas joins Seattle, says 'disrespect has been well noted and will not be forgotten'

The time for ending holdouts and still getting paid is drawing nigh, which may explain why Earl Thomas is showing up to the Seahawks on Wednesday, the All-Pro safety announced on Instagram.

He is not happy about it though, and said as much in his caption, noting that "the disrespect is well noted and will not be forgotten."

Thomas has been holding out for the entirety of the offseason, making it very clear that he wants a new contract from Seattle. Thomas is headed into the final year of his current deal.

There have been rumors all offseason about a possible trade to the Cowboys, and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Wednesday the Cowboys offered the Seahawks a second-round pick recently, but the deal fell through. The Cowboys previously tried to trade for Thomas during the 2018 NFL Draft but couldn't meet the Seahawks asking price.

Dallas was an easy connection with Earl's comments to Jason Garrett following the season finale in Dallas, but the price tag just didn't work out. If Thomas hits free agency, Dallas is an obvious landing spot, and he could still end up there if the Seahawks struggle out of the gate and decide to move him before the trade deadline.

There's only one of us (IT'S ME) picking the Seahawks to win the NFC West, and it's still a bit of a long shot to actually happen, but predicting Seattle to have a big year feels a lot better with Thomas showing up to play and apparently willing to run things out on a one-year deal.

It's also worth noting, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, that the Seahawks have agreed to waive Thomas' fines for skipping offseason activities. That should help out in a big way when it comes to keeping Thomas financially satisfied with this situation.

He's gonna play angry this year, though, motivated to get a new deal in true free agency. Which might be exactly what the Seahawks want.