Earl Thomas makes Super Bowl prediction for Ravens: 'Whoever we play, they're going to be in trouble'

The Baltimore Ravens have established themselves as a trendy pick to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LIV, typically what happens when a team wins seven in a row and demolishes the New England Patriots in the process. Ravens safety Earl Thomas is buying into the hype, guaranteeing Baltimore will be in the Super Bowl.

"When the Super Bowl comes, whoever we play, they're going to be in trouble," Thomas said Wednesday, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Quite the prediction for Thomas, but the Ravens are certainly the NFL's hottest team heading into Sunday's showdown with the 10-1 San Francisco 49ers. Baltimore is first in the NFL in points per game (35.1), third down conversion percentage (50.38%), fourth down conversion percentage (76.47%) and touchdowns per game (4.3). The Ravens are second in yards per game (433.3), red zone scoring (68.09%) and third in yards per play (6.4). They have the league's top rushing attack, averaging 5.7 yards per carry and 210.5 rush yards per game ... making them nearly impossible to stop on the ground.

Baltimore has been just as dominant on the defensive side of the ball in recent weeks. Since the Ravens acquired Marcus Peters in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore has allowed 12.4 points per game and 289.8 yards per game, forcing 11 takeaways and having a plus-8 turnover margin. The Ravens are fifth in points per game (18.4) and third in rush yards allowed per game (87.7). Over the last three games they have outscored their opponents 135-26 and have eclipsed 30-plus points in five straight games.

Then there's Lamar Jackson, who has completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,427 yards, 24 touchdown passes to five interceptions and a 111.4 passer rating in 11 games, while having 124 carries for 876 yards and six touchdowns. Jackson leads the NFL in touchdown passes (24), touchdown percentage (8.0) and yards per carry (7.1), establishing himself as the MVP frontrunner of the league. Over the past four games, Jackson has played at an unreal level, completing 76.2 percent of his passes (64 of 84) for 777 yards with 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 143.7 passer rating. He also has rushed 41 times for 300 yards and three touchdowns.

Easy to see why Thomas is confident in the Ravens, especially since they have defeated the Patriots, Texans and Seahawks during the seven-game winning streak. There's still plenty of football left in the regular season (and postseason), but the Ravens appear to be an unstoppable force at the moment. The 49ers might be the best opportunity to slow the Ravens down.