Earl Thomas proves he doesn't need training camp, gets a pick on first drive of the season

All offseason, Earl Thomas stayed away from the Seattle Seahawks. Headed into the final year of his contract, Thomas wanted the Seahawks to either give him an extension or trade him to another team that wanted to pay him at a level commensurate with his talents. He even issued an ultimatum on Instagram to that effect.

Of course, the Seahawks decided to just hang onto Thomas rather than trading him. They didn't give him a contract extension, either. And then he showed up to the facility the week of their season opener against the Denver Broncos.

And it turns out, Earl Thomas doesn't actually need training camp. He can just show up the week before the game and still ball-hawk his way into passing lanes, jumping seam routes before Case Keenum can sneak the ball to his receiver streaking up the field.

Thomas almost took this one back to the house, but the Seattle offense was able to capitalize on his playmaking on the ensuing drive as Russell Wilson found tight end Will Dissly on a wheel route for a 15-yard score. Surely, the Seahawks are happy to have the last remaining member of the Legion of Boom back in the fold. He'll presumably be making plays like this one all year long.