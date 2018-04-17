Earl Thomas reportedly skips the beginning of the Seahawks' offseason program

In a development that is sure to be received extremely rationally and fuel exactly zero speculation about his future, star Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas has declined to attend the start of the team's offseason program. According to a report from ESPN 710 in Seattle, Thomas was not at Seattle's voluntary workouts on Monday.

According to @BrockESPN, Earl Thomas was not at voluntary workouts yesterday Discussing now on @710ESPNSeattle. — Mike Salk, 710 ESPN (@TheMikeSalk) April 17, 2018

Of course, voluntary workouts are just that -- voluntary. But whenever a notable player decides to pass on attending, it's an interesting thing to watch. (For example, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski skipping Patriots workouts made news on Monday as well.)

Thomas has spoken fairly openly about his desire for a new contract. He's headed into the final season of a four-year, $40 million contract and is set to draw $8.5 million in base salary during the 2018 season.

"I want to finish my career there," Thomas told ESPN at the Pro Bowl. "I definitely don't see myself going out there not signed. But I'm going to continue to work my butt off and enjoy this process at the Pro Bowl. As far as my future in Seattle, I think if they want me, you know, money talks. We'll get something accomplished. Other than that, I'm just taking it one day at a time."

Still likely the best safety in football, Thomas is currently slated to be the league's sixth-highest-paid player at the position this season. He will turn 29 years old in May and likely has several more years of quality football left in him; and he has expressed a desire to remain with Seattle. If the Seahawks do not pay up, however, he's already also told Cowboys coach Jason Garrett that the team should come get him. (Thomas was born and raised in Texas and played his college ball at the University of Texas.)

With Dallas cutting ties with Dez Bryant last week, creating an additional $8.5 million in cap space, and Thomas skipping workout shortly after, pre-draft rumors of a Thomas-to-Dallas trade are sure to heat up. The safe bet is still on Thomas suiting up for the Seahawks next season (especially considering their reported asking price in a potential trade), but any further developments could tip the balance in the other direction.