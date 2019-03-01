Earl Thomas reportedly wants to be NFL's highest-paid safety, won't offer Cowboys a discount

There have been rumors surrounding a potential union between the Dallas Cowboys and star safety Earl Thomas for quite some time now.

Two years ago, Thomas followed Cowboys coach Jason Garrett back to the locker room and told him to "come get me" were Thomas ever to reach free agency. The Cowboys tried to deal for Thomas last offseason, but the Cowboys and Seahawks couldn't come to an agreement and Thomas ultimately stayed in Seattle. He even had two interceptions against the Cowboys in what would ultimately be his second-to-last game of the season, as he broke his leg the following week against the Cardinals.

Thomas is a free agent now, and the Cowboys are expected to be among his suitors. Former teammate and Legion of Boom member Richard Sherman thinks his 49ers should go after Thomas, but also thinks Thomas will sign in Dallas if all things (i.e. the money) are equal.

Just don't expect Thomas to sign with the Cowboys if they don't meet his asking price, according to Clarence Hill of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram.

Per a source, Thomas is open to signing with any team and he has no interest in giving the Cowboys a home discount. His goal is to become the highest paid safety in the NFL, topping the $13 million annual contract of Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, despite coming off a fractured leg that ended his 2018 season early.

The Cowboys have already expressed that they intend to sign DeMarcus Lawrence, Dak Prescott, and Amari Cooper to contract extensions. New deals for Ezekiel Elliott and Byron Jones are presumably not far behind. They just gave Jason Witten $3.5 million in base salary and as much as $5 million with incentives to come out of retirement and play tight end again. They've also stated an intention to bring back both Sean Lee and Allen Hurns, who stood out as two obvious cap casualties this offseason. So there may just not be money available to pay Thomas what he wants. And if that's the case, it opens the door for somebody else to swoop in and nab the best safety in football.