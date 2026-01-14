The season is over for six additional NFL teams -- one week later than those who failed to make the playoffs.

The losers of Wild Card Weekend -- the Panthers, Packers, Jaguars, Chargers, Eagles and Steelers -- now turn their focus to the offseason, where the work goes into ensuring they advance beyond the wild card round a year from now. Each team has weaknesses and those weaknesses will continue to evolve through free agency and trades leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft.

What are those needs for each team right now? Who is a draft prospect that may be the square peg to fit into its corresponding hole? Let's play matchmaker for each of the wild card round losers.

Carolina Panthers: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Where they'd get him: No. 19 overall -- or by moving up

Despite the investment in Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, Carolina finished with the second-worst pressure rate in the NFL (29.8%), according to TruMedia. You saw that on the Rams' drive, where Carolina had no prayer of creating pressure without blitzing.

The addition of an impactful pass rusher like Bailey would allow the others to slot in to more suitable roles. In a draft that lacks a high volume of blue-chip talents, the opportunity to select Bailey may require a slight move up the board, but it is not out of the question that he would be available at No. 19 overall. The Stanford transfer was incredibly productive for the Big 12's College Football Playoff representative: 14.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.

Green Bay Packers: Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

Where they'd get him: No. 52 overall

Green Bay traded away defensive tackle Kenny Clark as part of the Micah Parsons trade. The defense never really recovered.

By bringing in "Big Citrus," the Packers would fortify the front. Orange does not offer any pass rush potential but he immediately raises the floor of the run defense and would potentially free Parsons for more pass rush opportunities next season. Orange would be a candidate on Day 2, potentially No. 52 overall.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

Where they'd get him: No. 56 overall

Jacksonville is without a first-round pick as a result of last year's move up the board for Travis Hunter Jr.

The swap of Tyson Campbell for Greg Newsome, who is headed to free agency, did not pay off for the AFC South franchise. The position remains a need for the franchise heading into the off-season. Although it will be interesting to learn whether or not the team intends to move Hunter to defense full-time. Muhammad had two interceptions in his final season with the Longhorns but was rarely tested otherwise. Jacksonville's first pick is No. 56 overall, where Muhammad would probably be available. From one team to another, there will likely be significant variance on big boards with no clear hierarchy at the top.

Los Angeles Chargers: Conner Lew, C, Auburn

The Chargers and Packers may be swimming in similar waters this year with their needs. Head coach Jim Harbaugh believes in building through the trenches, a sentiment that may even more true coming off a year in which the two starting offensive tackles suffered season-ending injuries.

Lew is coming off a season-ending injury of his own, but the play style is similar to center Tyler Linderbaum, who Harbaugh's brother coached in Baltimore. The Auburn product is a more viable option at No. 55 overall.

Philadelphia Eagles: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Where they'd get him: No. 23 overall

First and foremost, one would imagine Philadelphia will find a way to retain edge rusher Jaelan Phillips after acquiring him mid-season. He was an effective player for them during the back half of the season. And if there were a worthwhile pass rusher available, general manager Howie Roseman would go down that road.

However, a boundary cornerback -- to pair with Quinyon Mitchell -- was a major sore spot for Philadelphis all season, which even explored the possibility of moving Cooper DeJean into the role. The addition of Hood at No. 23 overall or in a potential trade back situation would allow them to play DeJean where he has been most impactful, which is in the slot. It's where DeJean wants to play, too.

"I like playing inside, being involved in the run game," DeJean said via The Athletic's Zach Berman. "And I feel like I have the abilities to do that at that position. But obviously, it's not up to me, but that's what I'd like to do."

Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Where they'd get him: No. 21 overall

Fan reaction on this one would likely be mixed. The last time the team took a quarterback outside the top 10 was Kenny Pickett, and it did not work out for them. But Pittsburgh is too stable of a franchise to frequently get top-10 picks, and so it has to keep taking swings from this territory at the game's most important position if it hopes to get off the year-by-year carousel.

Simpson has a limited amount of starting experience at the collegiate level, which historically is a disadvantage entering the NFL. His season was volatile with peaks and valleys, but starting capabilities were evident at points this season. Personally, Simpson does not carry a first-round grade but, as the Giants proved in the 2025 NFL Draft, teams may feel as though they need to be aggressive to secure a quarterback of their liking.

NFL teams keep betting on inexperienced quarterbacks -- is Alabama's Ty Simpson the exception? Ryan Wilson

After making a change at head coach, it would not be entirely surprising if the team embraces a down 2026 season in hopes of taking a quarterback early in the 2027 NFL Draft, but that has not been in the franchise's character.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.