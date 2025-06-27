Happy Friday, everyone! John Breech is enjoying a prolonged and hard-earned breather in advance of some festive fireworks, so today's Pick Six newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest from around the NFL.

1. NFL suspends Justin Tucker for 10 games

Justin Tucker is looking for a new NFL team after the Baltimore Ravens released him in May. Even if he finds a new home, however, he'll be sidelined for most of the 2025 season, with the NFL announcing this week that the longtime kicker will be suspended 10 games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. This offseason Tucker denied accusations of sexual misconduct from 16 different massage therapists, but his attorney indicated after the announcement he will not appeal the 10-game ban.

2. Hot seat rankings: Giants' Daboll headlines list

The real games of the 2025 season are still months away, but the pressure is already on several head coaches to right their respective ships. Accordingly, Tyler Sullivan identified the five coaches with the hottest seats going into the new year, including both win-starved leaders and annual playoff contenders:

5. Sean McDermott (Bills): With a loaded roster headlined by NFL MVP Josh Allen, McDermott has been under scrutiny for not being able to get his team over the hump.

4. Shane Steichen (Colts): Fair or unfair, Steichen's fate could be tied to his quarterback production in 2025, and looking to the likes of Daniel Jones for salvation isn't exactly encouraging.

3. Zac Taylor (Bengals): The Bengals should be in the thick of a Super Bowl window, but instead are trying to snap a two-year playoff drought.

2. Mike McDaniel (Dolphins): McDaniel has produced high-flying offenses, but the inconsistent availability of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has hamstrung the franchise from reaching its full potential.

1. Brian Daboll (Giants): In the three years he's been on the job, the Giants are 18-32-1, and they're coming off a 3-14 season last year.

3. Jerome Bettis opens up on Aaron Rodgers

Terry Bradshaw went on record lambasting the Pittsburgh Steelers for betting on a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers this offseason. But what does Jerome Bettis, another Steelers great, think about the franchise's quarterback gamble? He spoke with Bryan DeArdo, our resident Steelers expert, and highlighted his concern: "I think the one big question that you have to ask yourself is, can you protect him? I think that's going to be the No. 1 priority for the Steelers. ... If you can't protect him, then it doesn't matter who you put out there." Check out all of what "The Bus" had to say about Rodgers' entry right here.

4. Bengals reach new $470M stadium deal

The Bengals may be embroiled in more financial drama as it pertains to their star players, but they made progress on a separate endeavor this week, agreeing with local officials on a lucrative 11-year lease extension that would bring renovations to Paycor Stadium over the next decade. This deal, which still requires final approval from involved parties, would keep the Bengals in Cincinnati through at least 2036.

5. Saints' rookie QB: 'You're not going to faze me'

Tyler Shough might be the most overlooked of this year's projected starting quarterbacks, set to open 2025 as the New Orleans Saints' signal-caller after Derek Carr's abrupt retirement. It doesn't bother Shough in the slightest, however, as the rookie Louisville product recently told the "St. Brown Podcast" he's mentally prepared for whatever lies ahead: "I've been carted off the field, I've been booed, I've been an MVP, I've been a starter, I've been a backup ... I'm like, throw some shit at me, you're not going to faze me if we start off 0-2 or if I f---ing suck. It's going to be fine."

6. Jaguars predictions: What to expect in Jacksonville

The AFC South might be the most wide-open division in the league, and the Jaguars are particularly unpredictable going into the new year, with Liam Coen taking over on the sidelines and Trevor Lawrence under pressure to live up to his lofty contract. So what, exactly, should we expect from the Jags in 2025? Betting expert R.J. White just dropped an extensive breakdown of the team's odds, win-total projections and other key items to note when forecasting the Jags' upcoming season.