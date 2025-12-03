The home stretch of the 2025 NFL season is here, which means we're in the thick of the playoff race. This year's battle for postseason entry is particularly tight, with five different division leaders holding less than a one-game lead entering Week 14.

Not every team has the privilege of partaking in the fight for a playoff appearance, however. There are a handful, like the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans, who are already anticipating the 2026 offseason, when tentpole events like the draft and free agency provide opportunities for restocking. Which got us thinking: Which top pending free agents have the most to gain -- or lose -- in the final weeks of the 2025 season? And which teams could already be eyeing their services?

Here's a look at five of the biggest names set to hit the open market in March, including their current status, their future outlook and an early projection for where they'll end up come 2026:

Current status: After almost six years of injury- and turnover-littered action with the New York Giants, Jones is the figurehead of a surprisingly balanced Colts attack, turning in efficient marks for Shane Steichen's top five offense. Red-hot to open the year, he's cooled off a bit in recent weeks, though, while battling a fibula issue.

What's next: The Colts signaled their intentions to build around this rejuvenated version of Jones when they spent big on other spots at the trade deadline, but how Jones finishes could determine his long-term fate, not so dissimilar to Sam Darnold of last year; despite cruising for much of his lone season with the Minnesota Vikings, Darnold's flat finish all but bought his exit.

Potential destinations: Cardinals, Colts, Jets, Vikings

Cardinals, Colts, Jets, Vikings Prediction: Signs franchise tag with Colts

Current status: On a one-year deal in what might be his final NFL season, Rodgers is mirroring the unevenness of his Pittsburgh setup. Despite flashing vintage touch during the Steelers' 4-1 start, the 41-year-old signal-caller has lately looked his age, succumbing to pressure and sustaining a wrist injury amid Pittsburgh's slump.

What's next: The Steelers are still in the mix for an AFC North title thanks to the volatility of the rival Baltimore Ravens, who are also 6-6, but Rodgers probably needs a borderline heroic finish to warrant consideration as anyone's starting quarterback beyond 2025. That's assuming he even wants to suit up again.

Potential destinations: Raiders, Steelers, retirement

Raiders, Steelers, retirement Prediction: Retires

Current status: Acquired via trade from the Steelers prior to the season, Pickens is dominating as Dak Prescott's new favorite target, logging a career-high 1,142 yards in just his first 12 games with the Cowboys. While CeeDee Lamb is the more established name in Dallas' wide receiver room, Pickens is the hotter contested-catch playmaker at the moment.

What's next: Pickens was notoriously emotional while playing for Pittsburgh, but he's been nothing but a team player in Dallas, and his production suggests he's due for a monster payday. The question, as is often the case with Cowboys stars, is whether owner Jerry Jones will prolong rather than rush to resolve pending contract talks.

Logical suitors: Chargers, Cowboys, Jets, Patriots, Raiders

Chargers, Cowboys, Jets, Patriots, Raiders Prediction: Re-signs with Cowboys

OL Tyler Linderbaum (Ravens)

Current status: A former first-round draft pick, Linderbaum is in the midst of his fourth season as the anchor of Baltimore's front, which isn't enjoying its finest season blocking for Lamar Jackson but still has Baltimore as a top-five rushing offense. Initial Pro Bowl voting suggests he's also on his way to a third straight all-star nod.

What's next: The Ravens declined Linderbaum's fifth-year option prior to the season, and they reportedly aren't close to a long-term deal with the veteran center. Still, he figures to be atop the club's priority list in free agency, especially if Baltimore finds a way to reclaim the AFC North and make it into the postseason.

Logical suitors: Jaguars, Jets, Lions, Raiders, Ravens, Titans

Jaguars, Jets, Lions, Raiders, Ravens, Titans Prediction: Signs with Titans