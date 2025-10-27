The Buffalo Bills defensive line took a big hit on Sunday when star defensive tackle Ed Oliver suffered an arm injury and was forced to leave the game. Oliver suffered a torn biceps muscle and will be sidelined indefinitely as a result, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Oliver will undergo an MRI in order to confirm the injury. The Bills defensive tackle suffered the injury late in the second quarter of their 40-9 win against the Carolina Panthers.

Just before the two-minute warning of Sunday's game, Oliver fell to the turf during a three-yard run from Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard and began flexing his left arm. Oliver walked off the field with the training staff before heading into the medical tent. Eventually, Oliver made his way to the locker room before being ruled out for the remainder of the game due to the injury.

It's been a rough start to the 2025 season for Oliver, who had already missed four games due to an ankle injury. Oliver had returned to the field earlier this month against the Atlanta Falcons and has logged 12 combined tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble in three games.

Oliver registered three combined tackles to go along with a sack in the first half of Sunday's contest.

With Oliver set to be out for the foreseeable future, it's certainly not an ideal situation for Bills defensive line that had already been bitten by the injury bug. T.J. Sanders and DeWayne Carter are both currently on injured reserve, while DaQuan Jones has missed the past two games with a calf injury. The team did recently get veteran defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi back from a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy.