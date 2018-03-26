Ed Sheeran concerts are messing with the 2018 NFL schedule for nine teams
The singer's upcoming tour will hit several NFL stadium venues during the season
I've never constructed a full NFL schedule before, but I'd imagine it's quite a complex and painstaking job. I would imagine it gets even more difficult when Ed Sheeran keeps getting in your way.
That's the conundrum NFL schedule-makers are facing these days as they attempt to plot out the 2018-2019 NFL season. Sheeran isn't intentionally trying to be a headache, but his upcoming stadium tour dates have created some complications for the NFL. The singer's tour, which kicks off in August and will run through early November, will hit a number of NFL venues, as well as a few MLB stadiums.
As a result, there are more than a handful of NFL teams that will have to work around Sheeran's performances, forcing them either to play on the road or on a day other than Sunday while Sheeran is in town.
Here are the teams that are likely affected by the redheaded, angel-voiced singer.
Maybe I'm just thinking out loud, but could Ed Sheeran be the biggest impact performer of the 2018 NFL offseason? It's possible!
Detroit Lions team president Rob Wood brought up the Sheeran issue at the NFL Owners Meetings this week, but it wasn't even the wackiest scheduling conflict he had to deal with this year.
NFL fans who aren't fans of Ed Sheeran took to Twitter to weigh in on the news.
In any case, the league is expected to release the schedule about a month from now, and they'll presumably find a way to work around Sheeran's tour.
-
Rams stadium projected to cost about $5B
That's billion with a big, old capital B
-
Boykin cut, being investigated for abuse
Boykin's girlfriend claims he broke her jaw in a recent incident, and also that he abused her...
-
Manziel: If no NFL, I'll play in the CFL
The former Browns bust is wrapping up his Pro Day tour with an appearance at Texas A&M
-
Proposed catch rule changes pass 32-0
The rule will be simplified and controversial plays will not be ruled catches
-
Hurns's No. 17 honors Parkland victims
Hurns was born and raised in Miami and has spent most of his life playing football in South...
-
Andrew Luck throwing footballs again
Frank Reich seems to think Luck is heading in the right direction