Eddie Lacy surprisingly made inactive for Seahawks' Week 2 game vs. 49ers

The Eddie Lacy era in Seattle is off to just about the worst start imaginable. After Lacy's lackluster Week 1 performance, when he totaled 3 yards on five carries, he won't even play in the Seahawks' Week 2 game against the 49ers on Sunday.

Just before kick off, the Seahawks announced that Lacy will be inactive.

Lacy was not listed on the injury report during the week, so this appears to be a healthy scratch, which doesn't bode well for Lacy's role in the Seahawks' crowded backfield. Thomas Rawls, last year's starter, is set to make his debut on Sunday after missing last week's game with an injury. And rookie Chris Carson has looked impressive, picking up 39 yards on six carries last week. And then there's C.J. Prosise, who has his own role in the offense. It's too early in the season to give up on Lacy completely, but he could be the odd man out.

The Seahawks signed Lacy, a former second-round pick of the Packers, this offseason to a one-year deal with $3 million guaranteed. They also built several weight incentives into the contract to ensure that Lacy, who has struggled with his weight, stayed in peak shape.

Let's see what Pete Carroll says after the game to explain Lacy's benching.