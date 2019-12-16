Edmunds brothers have historic reunion as all three play in Steelers-Bills game
The real question is, which team did the family rooting for?
It was a family affair on Sunday at Heinz Field as the Buffalo Bills headed to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. The 9-4 Bills and 8-5 Steelers had the primetime spotlight in the AFC showdown in a game that featured a trio of brothers: Tremaine Edmunds, Terrell Edmunds and Trey Edmunds.
Tremaine, linebacker, plays for the Bills, while Terrell, safety, and Trey, running back, suited up for the Steelers. It is rare to make it to the NFL, even more rare to make it and have a brother make it, but three brothers and they are all playing in the same game is almost unheard of.
According to the Buffalo Bills and Elias Sports, this marked the first time since 1927 that three brothers take the field in the same game. The '27 Duluth Eskimos had Joe, Cobb and Bill Rooney all playing for them.
Remember the Duluth Eskimos, complete with their igloo logo? Yeah, me neither. The team existed from 1923-1927, so it is safe to bet no one else reading this saw them play live either.
The brothers got a group photo, and posed after the game following a jersey swap.
This has to be the family holiday card this year, right?
The Bills beat the Steelers 17-10 and 10-4 Buffalo is playoff bound for the second time in three seasons under head coach Sean McDermott.
Buffalo will head to Foxboro on Sunday to take on the New England Patriots. A win at Gillette Stadium could make this AFC East race a lot closer than it has historically been.
After a rocky start to the season plagued with quarterback injuries, the Steelers have turned things around thanks in part to a Coach of the Year-type season from Mike Tomlin.
The loss to Buffalo ends a three-game winning streak for the Steelers, who will face the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens to close out the regular season as they fight for a playoff spot.
