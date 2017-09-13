Eight former Titans among Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

Former Tennessee Titans greats Steve McNair, Eddie George, Kevin Mawae, Kyle Vanden Bosch, Lorenzo Neal, Steve Hutchinson, and Gary Anderson are among the 108 modern-era nominees announced for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2018 class that was announced on Tuesday night. Randy Moss who had a cup of coffee with the Titans in 2010 is also a nominee.

18 finalists will be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual selection meeting the day before Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on Saturday, February 3, 2018 to elect the 2018 class.

McNair, George, Mawae and Anderson were all nominated a year ago. This is the first year of eligiblity for Hutchinson, Moss and Vanden Bosch.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018 will be formally enshrined next August in Canton.

Click HERE for a complete list of the 108 nominees for the 2018 class.