Eight NFL teams could be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 13 and here's what has to happen

Through the first 12 weeks of the season, we've only seen one team get eliminated from the NFL playoff race, but that could change in a big way this week, and that's because there are eight teams that could potentially be eliminated in Week 13.

As things currently stand, the winless Bengals are the only team that definitely won't be playing in January this year. The Bengals were eliminated from the playoff race in Week 11 and have basically been hanging out by themselves in the playoff elimination lounge for the past two weeks.

As the NFL season gets ready to head into Week 13, a total of two AFC teams will be facing elimination and six NFC teams, and no, that is not a typo: We could see 37.5% of the NFC get knocked out of the playoff race this week, and those eliminations could potentially start on Thanksgiving.

So which eight teams could see their postseason dreams die on this week? That would be the Lions, Falcons, Giants, Redskins, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Dolphins and Broncos.

Here are the scenarios that could lead to each team's elimination (via NFL playoff guru Joe Ferreira)

Potential Thanksgiving eliminations: Lions and Falcons

Both the Lions and Falcons could be eliminated on Thanksgiving. Not only will the Lions be knocked out if they lose to the Bears, but they can also be knocked out if either of the following things happens in Week 13:

1. Lions tie PLUS Vikings win/tie

2. Vikings win PLUS Packers win/tie

For the Falcons, they'll be knocked out if they lose or tie to the Saints on Thursday night. The Falcons will also be eliminated if the Vikings Win PLUS the Packers win or tie.

Potential Thanksgiving elimination part II: Giants and Redskins

For the Redskins and Giants, things are slightly less complicated. If either team loses, they'll be eliminated from playoff contention. However, both teams could also be eliminated on Thanksgiving, and that's because a Cowboys win over the Bills will knock both teams out. There are also two other scenarios that could lead to both teams being eliminated in Week 13 (both scenarios apply to both teams):

1. TIE + Eagles win

2. TIE + Cowboys tie

Cardinals and Buccaneers also facing elimination

The Cardinals are another team that could be knocked out on Sunday if they lose. However, even if they win, there are two other scenarios that could get them eliminated.

1. Cardinals tie PLUS Packers win/tie

2. Packers win PLUS Vikings win/tie

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also on the cusp of elimination. Here's how they could get knocked out on Sunday:

1. Buccaneers loss PLUS Vikings Win/Tie PLUS Packers win/tie

2. Buccaneers tie PLUS Vikings Win/Tie PLUS Packers win

If the Vikings and Packers both win this week, that would eliminate a total of four teams.

AFC eliminations: Dolphins and Broncos

In the AFC, the Dolphins will be out if they lose or tie against the Eagles on Sunday. Even if they win, the Dolphins will also be out if the Steelers win against the Browns. Oh, and there's also one more complicated scenario that could eliminate the Dolphins:

1. Texans win/tie PLUS Titans win/tie PLUS Raiders win/tie (but both Tennessee and Oakland can't tie)

Finally, the Broncos also could be knocked out this weekend, but there's only one scenario where it could happen. Not only will they have to lose to the Chargers, but the following things would also have to happen:

1. Texans win/tie PLUS Titans win PLUS Raiders-Chiefs tie

Basically, the Broncos are likely going to survive another week since Kansas City and Oakland would have to tie for them to get eliminated.

If the thought of playoff elimination makes you sad, then you're going to want to click here for a look at the all the playoff clinching scenarios that NFL teams will have in Week 13. A total of three teams could punch their postseason tickets this week.