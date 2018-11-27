Eighth straight win has Texans looking like contenders while Jaguars sputter to seventh straight loss
The AFC South is Houston's to lose at this point
The AFC South has been a fascinating division this year. Since starting 3-1, the Jaguars have lost seven straight to move to last in the division, whereas the Texans have won eight in a row after starting 0-3 and have the Colts and Titans chasing them. The Colts and Titans have had less extreme seasons, with the Colts surging as the Titans play with maddening inconsistency.
The Texans have quietly emerged as possible contenders in the AFC, joining the ranks of the Chiefs, Patriots, Steelers and Chargers. Deshaun Watson has settled in after an up-and-down start to his season, while DeAndre Hopkins has established himself as a top-10 -- possibly top-five receiver. Lamar Miller is playing well, and the Texans defense has been consistent. In Jacksonville, meanwhile, Blake Bortles has been benched for Cody Kessler and Nathaniel Hackett is out as offensive coordinator. The team is a shell of its former self, as it looks to try to get back to what made it successful last year.
On Tuesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell look at the Texans' upward trend and the Jaguars' seemingly downward one. They also talk about the role confidence has played in the two teams' respective streaks, and the Texans' emergence as contenders against the Jaguars' need for a very sudden reset.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
