The Green Bay Packers' reign atop in the NFC North ended last season, as they finished third in the NFC North standings behind the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions -- and that was with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

Rodgers is now with the New York Jets and the Packers have moved forward with Jordan Love as starter. Green Bay isn't a favorite to win the NFC North in 2023, but Elgton Jenkins -- wisely -- isn't counting his team out of anything.

"Winning the division is always the standard," Jenkins said on Good Morning Football Monday, via NFL.com. "Three NFC North titles, it's always the standard in our locker room and in our building. We feel like we're the best team in our division, and we're gonna go out there every week wherever and show that we are the best team in the division and the best team in the NFC."

Via Caesars Sportsbook, the Packers have the longest odds to win the NFC North at +420. The Lions have the shortest odds at +120, followed by the Vikings (+330) and Bears (+380).

Still, what else is Jenkins supposed to say? If he isn't going to believe his team can win the NFC North, who will?

Jenkins knows the Packers are ready to move forward with Love as their quarterback. Love will have the task of replacing a legend in Rodgers, just like Rodgers had to do when he replaced Brett Favre. Both Love and Rodgers had to wait three years for a chance.

"When he first got in the league, he wasn't our starter, but the way that he walked around the locker room, the way that he approached the game, he always approached every game as a starter," Jenkins said regarding Love. "So we know that he's a good player and just ready to go on Sunday or whenever we play. In OTAs, I've seen a lot of good things from Jordan, a lot of leadership -- he stepped up as a leader a lot -- so I'm very excited for his future and ready to play with him."

Pending how Love performs, the Packers could still factor in the NFC North race in 2023. Green Bay isn't lacking talent, just uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Those questions about Love will have answers this fall.