Eli Manning benched for Daniel Jones: Here's a look at Eli's top 10 moments as a Giant

Eli Manning's long run as the New York Giants' starting quarterback appears to have come to an end. On Tuesday, the Giants announced that first-round pick Daniel Jones will start this Sunday's game in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers.

While the Giants now look ahead towards the future, we've decided to take this opportunity to look back at Manning's greatest moments as a Giant.

10. Breakout game (2004)

Manning offered a glimpse of his potential late in his rookie season. In Week 15, the Giants hosted a Steelers team that would win 15 games that season. Undaunted, Manning went toe-to-toe against Pittsburgh and fellow draft classmate Ben Roethlisberger, completing nearly 70 percent of his passes with two touchdowns while helping give the Giants the lead with 8:15 left. Big Ben soured Eli's breakout game, however, as he led Pittsburgh on a game-winning drive late in the fourth to pull out a 33-30 victory.

This day in #PGHistory: For the 1st time in their careers, rookies Ben Roethlisberger & Eli Manning face-off in New York, as the Steelers defeat the Giants 33-30. (2004)



Bettis, Ward & Randel El would combine for 433 yards on offense, while the Steelers won their 12th-straight. pic.twitter.com/vrTDDQXN2Z — Pittsburgh Clothing Co. (@PGHClothingCo) December 18, 2018

9. Perfect game (2009)

Despite re-aggravating painful plantar fasciitis in his right heel, Manning recorded a perfect passer rating in New York's Week 5 victory over the Oakland Raiders. Manning, who would eclipse the 4,000-yard barrier for the first time in his career that season, threw second quarter touchdown passes to Mario Manningham and Hakeem Nicks in New York's 44-7 rout of Oakland.

8. First game-winning TD pass (2005)

Eli's first game-winning touchdown pass game took place against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 23, 2005. After falling behind 23-10, Manning led the Giants on two scoring drives in the fourth quarter that included his 2-yard touchdown pass to Amani Toomer with five seconds left. Manning, in his second season, led the Giants to an 11-5 record, New York's best record in five years.

7. Leads rally from 17 down to clip Eagles (2006)

After falling short against older brother Peyton in Week 1, Eli found himself down 24-7 in Philadelphia in Week 2. New York wouldn't fall to 0-2, however, with Manning helping the Giants score 23 unanswered points that included his game-winning, 31-yard strike to Plaxico Burress in overtime. The Giants would go onto earn their second straight playoff appearance with Manning under center.

This Day In History: The @Giants defeated the Eagles thanks to the first (and only) career walk-off TDs for Eli Manning and @plaxicoburress. (Sept 2006) #TDIH pic.twitter.com/XRuzpMmubA — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) September 17, 2018

6. Ruins Cowboys' christening of AT&T Stadium (2009)

AT&T Stadium, better known as "Jerry World," did not have a ceremonious christening, unless you're a Giants fan. In the first game in the Cowboys' new digs, Manning led the Giants on a last-minute, game-winning drive that culminated with Lawrence Tynes' 37-yard kick as time expired. Manning throughly outplayed Tony Romo, throwing for 330 yards and two scores in New York's come-from-behind victory. Manning would go on to win his first four games at Jerry World.

5. Leads Giants to NFC East title-clinching win (2011)

The Giants, needing a home win over the Cowboys in Week 17 to clinch the NFC East title as well as a spot in the playoffs, raced out to a 21-0 lead on the strength of two Manning touchdown passes. But after two Romo touchdown passes cut the Giants' lead to seven, Manning engineered two fourth quarter scoring drives that included his 5-yard dagger to Nix that put the game, and the division title, on ice.

4. Three road playoff wins (2007)

With Manning under center, the Giants won three road playoff games en route to an appearance in Super Bowl XLII. Manning, who threw six touchdowns against just one interception during he '07 postseason, helped New York pull off stunning upsets over Dallas and Green Bay in consecutive weeks.

3. Incredible playoff run (2011)

Hall of Fame voters should take a hard look at Manning's 2011 postseason when discussing his place in Canton once he is eligible. During the '11 postseason, Manning completed 65 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns against just one interception. He also averaged 305 passing yards per game while leading the Giants to NFC playoff victories over Matt Ryan's Falcons, Aaron Rodgers' 15-1 Packers, and the 49ers at Candlestick Park in the NFC title game. His Hail Mary completion to Nicks in Green Bay's divisional round upset of Green Bay is one of the most memorable plays in NFL postseason history.

2. Super Bowl XLVI

Four years after pulling off one of the greatest upsets in NFL history, Manning again got the better of Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. Manning, who took home Super Bowl MVP honors, helped the Giants score 12 unanswered points to pull off a 21-17 victory. His 38-yard throw to Mario Manningham set up the game-winning score.

1. Super Bowl XLII

Manning will forever be known as the quarterback who defeated the previously undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. Trailing by four in the game's final minutes, his mind-boggling completion to David Tyree is remembered as arguably the most memorable play in Super Bowl history. The play set up Manning's game-winning touchdown pass to Burress, as the Giants defeated the Patriots, 17-14.

11 years ago today, Eli Manning and David Tyree did the impossible. pic.twitter.com/iwPqF5MPEI — SNY (@SNYtv) February 3, 2019

Manning took home Super Bowl MVP honors while giving New York their third Super Bowl title.