Eli Manning gets his job back, Giants name him starting QB one week after benching

After starting 210 consecutive games for the Giants before being benched last week, Eli Manning is about to start a new streak at one.

In what will probably go down as the easiest decision that Steve Spagnuolo gets to make this season, the Giants interim coach announced on Wednesday that Manning will be getting his job back after getting benched by Ben McAdoo last week.

"Eli Manning will be the quarterback for this football team in this game [against the Cowboys]," Spagnuolo said, via the Giants' official Twitter page.

The benching of Manning set off a firestorm in New York that eventually led to the firing of both McAdoo and Giants general manager Jerry Reese on Monday. Even if Spagnulolo doesn't win a single game for the rest of the season, he probably just earned some serious goodwill in New York after making the decision to return to Manning.

The odd thing about the Manning benching is that team owner John Mara actually hatched the idea. Before giving the job back to Manning, Spagnuolo had to sit down with Mara and have a talk with him about the team's quarterback situation.

"The 'Why Eli,' all I can tell you is this," Spagnuolo said. "When John Mara and I talked, one of the first things he asked was about the quarterback situation and I said, 'John, my gut right now is that Eli should be the starter.'"

Spagnuolo, who's been on the Giants coaching staff for five of Manning's 14 seasons, said that "gut" feeling is why he decided to turn back to the veteran quarterback.

"What you have to understand is, when I was coaching just the defense, I had the blinders on and all I'm worried about was the defense," Spagnuolo said. "I stay in my lane, so I didn't have my eyes around what was going on, on offense. I took my gut and visited with the offensive coaches and together, with that, and my gut, Eli is going to be our quarterback."

There's definitely no hard feelings from Manning. After Spagnuolo was named the interim coach, Manning approached him and made it clear that he would be more than happy to take his old job back.

"I told Spags that I want to play and be the starting quarterback," Manning said Wednesday, via the team's official Twitter account. "I wanted him to know that ... I'm happy that he went with that decision and that he has faith in me."

Manning also added that he was blown away by the fan support that he received after McAdoo announced the benching last week.

"The fan support for me this past week has been overwhelming," Manning said. "I'd appreciate them coming out to cheer the team on."

The veteran quarterback also sounded like a guy who may be willing to forgive and forget if the Giants want to keep him going forward.

"This is all I know, playing for the New York Giants. I never want to change that," Manning said. "We're going to compete and work hard. We're going to try and beat the Dallas Cowboys."

The benching of Manning is likely going to go down as one of the ugliest chapters in Giants history and although Spagnuolo can't undo the damage done by McAdoo, he's already doing everything he can to try and make fans forget one of the team's darkest hours.