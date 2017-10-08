Eli Manning glad he was traded in 2004, not playing 'in a soccer stadium in Los Angeles'

Sunday's Giants-Chargers game is a historical matchup, with Philip Rivers and Eli Manning serving as the only pair of quarterbacks to be taken in the same draft, throw for 300 touchdowns and play against one another in a head-to-head affair.

But Rivers and Manning are more than just two guys taken in the same draft. They're also intertwined as a result of the trade between the Chargers and Giants that swapped the two quarterbacks after Manning refused to play in San Diego.

Manning is still very glad the swap happened and, according to Bob Glauber of Newsday, thanked (in what sounds like joking fashion?) Ernie Accorsi back in April for keeping him from playing "in a soccer stadium in Los Angeles."

"I want to thank Ernie," Manning said at an awards dinner that took place in April. "If it wasn't for him, I'd be playing in a soccer stadium in Los Angeles."

Per Glauber, the "crowd broke up in laughter," so it's easy to imagine this as a situation where Manning was making a joke and not a situation where Manning was bashing the Chargers move to Los Angeles and to the StubHub Center.

On the other hand, it would be perfectly fine to bash the Chargers move. So far the experiment has been an unmitigated disaster. The Chargers are having major attendance problems, are unable to draw decent ratings in Los Angeles and can't win football games. There are more opposing fans at StubHub than Chargers fans at almost every game.

And as good as Rivers has been, there is a pretty strong argument that the organization has failed him as a quarterback. The Giants, on the other hand, have done a superb job of building around Eli, putting together a consistent franchise that helped set up a pair of Super Bowl victories.

Now Rivers has to deal with an absurd commute, and Eli clearly feels his pain.

"It's tough," Manning said of the move to Los Angeles. "I know Philip's got a big family, and to be set and not really have much control, moving to a different town, it's a tough situation. I've seen he's got a little special car to help the commute where he watches film and gets everything done, so he's going to be able to handle it."

The Giants have the advantage of being in the NFC, which does not feature the Patriots and Tom Brady/Bill Belichick. There also wasn't the issue of Peyton Manning dominating in the AFC for more than a decade. Rivers was unlucky in that respect, which pretty well sums up his tenure with the Chargers. It's why, even though Rivers probably has a better career, Manning will ultimately go into Canton before Rivers does.

Maybe the Manning family was smart to make their demands after all.