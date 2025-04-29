Legendary New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning may become more than just a franchise icon in the near future, as Bloomberg reported this week that he has spoken to potential investors, which include retired NFL players, about buying a minority stake in the Giants.

Manning appears set to follow the Tom Brady route, as the NFL legend purchased a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders that was finally approved last year. It was reported just months ago that the Giants were exploring the potential sale of a minority, non-controlling stake. The team even retained Moelis & Company, an investment bank and strategic adviser, to examine the possibilities around selling a stake. The Giants are estimated to be valued at around $8 billion, per Bloomberg.

John Mara and Steve Tisch have been in control of the Giants organization since 2005. The Mara family has held an ownership stake in the franchise since its creation in 1925. Timothy Mara was the founding owner. Since 1991, the team has been split 50-50 between the Mara and Tisch families.

Manning, who retired following the 2019 season, left football as the Giants' all-time passing yards leader (57,023) and passing touchdowns leader (366). A No. 1 overall pick of the San Diego Chargers before being traded to the Giants on draft day, Manning played 16 seasons in New York and made four Pro Bowls, won two Super Bowls, already has his No. 10 retired by the franchise and is in the Giants Ring of Honor.