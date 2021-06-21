Ever since Eli Manning announced his retirement from football in January 2020, the former longtime Giants quarterback has talked about the possibility of a future job with his one and only NFL team. Now, with the 2021 season right around the corner, Manning is officially back on board. The Giants announced Monday they've hired the former Super Bowl champion to fill a new role in their front office, with Manning set to contribute to New York's business operations and fan engagement staff before having his No. 10 jersey retired and joining the club's Ring of Honor this fall.

"(Manning's) ties with the team and with the fan base run incredibly deep," the Giants said in a statement, "and it's those relationships that his new responsibilities will tap into, as he'll help with initiatives stretching across business development, marketing and community and corporate relations. Manning will also collaborate with the Giants on original content development and fan engagement activations, including a new lifestyle series premiering this fall."

This comes roughly five months after Manning reportedly visited Giants facilities, in part to meet with CEO John Mara about an off-field opportunity with the team.

"After not being able to come back in the facility for a full year, to finally see my former teammates and the individuals I've spent the past 16 years with -- like the trainers and equipment guys, video, scouting, management, owners -- it's incredibly exciting to be back," Manning said in the Giants' statement Monday. "Staying involved with this organization is very important to me. I love the organization, love the Giants and the fans, and so I want to do anything possible to help them out and be a part of it."

Mara, who also expressed interest in reuniting with Manning as soon as the QB retired, said "we're thrilled to welcome him back," echoing chairman and executive vice president Steve Tisch.

"We are proud Eli was our quarterback for so many years and now look forward to his next chapter as a Giant," Tisch said. "Eli is the ultimate team player and will be a huge addition to the organization as we continue to elevate and strengthen our business operation."

Manning will also have his No. 10 jersey retired on Sept. 26, when the Giants host the Falcons, as well as become the 43rd inductee to the club's Ring of Honor. He retired after the 2019 season having played a team-record 236 games for the Giants, not including 12 postseason appearances. A two-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowler, he never missed a single game due to injury, playing for Big Blue from 2004 through 2019.