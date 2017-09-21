Eli Manning on embracing coach's criticism: 'Everybody has gotten very sensitive'

Eli Manning is 36 years old and has started 201 consecutive games, which is third on the all-time list behind Brett Favre (297) and somebody named Peyton Manning (208). We mention this because Eli has seen plenty in his 14 NFL seasons, from back-to-back 6-10 seasons in 2014 and 2015 to Super Bowl titles in 2007 and 2011. So he's not going to panic after the Giants' 0-2 start to the 2017 season, nor will he overreact to his coach calling him out for the team's latest punchless effort, a 24-10 loss to the Lions on "Monday Night Football."

It started shortly after the game, when coach Ben McAdoo blamed "sloppy quarterback play" after the Giants, trailing 17-7 late in the third quarter, were flagged for delay of game on a fourth-and-goal from the Lions' 2-yard-line.

"Quarterback and the center need to be on the same page there," McAdoo continued. "We got to get the ball snapped."

So why didn't McAdoo call timeout as the play clock ticked down?

"Because we have a veteran quarterback who's played a lot of football. I expect us to get the ball snapped."

Fair enough.

Manning, who played for Tom Coughlin from 2004-15 and probably heard much worse on a daily basis, sounds like he can take a little constructive criticism, even if it was delivered through the media.

"That's part of being in the NFL, you can't be sensitive,'' Manning said Wednesday, via the New York Post. "I think everybody has gotten very sensitive, players and everybody. If someone says anything negative about you, you did something wrong, that you got a problem. Coach McAdoo and I have a great relationship. He understands, I told him when he first got here, I enjoy being coached. If I screw something up, let me know. There's some things I got to be better at.''

Manning's comments are refreshing, frankly. Plus, it's not like McAdoo was wrong -- there can't be a delay-of-game penalty in that situation.

McAdoo sounded even more apoplectic at the suggestion that Manning might take the remarks personally.

"If Eli has anything he needs to talk to me about, my door is open,'' the coach said. "We spend a lot of time together during the week.''

Manning was asked if McAdoo is too selective in his criticism -- the coach has been harder on the quarterback than young left tackle Ereck Flowers, who has struggled this season.

"He knows I can take it,'' Manning said. "You play 14 years in New York, you've been criticized. You can take pretty much whatever they throw at you. Coach Mac and I are on the same page. Anything he says, whether it's to the media or to me or to the team, it's all for the better of the team and I'm OK with it.''

Still, McAdoo isn't blameless; he's calling the plays, after all, and it's not like the Giants lost because of that one penalty. There's a reason their offense ranks 25th (they're worse than the Bears!), according to Football Outsiders' metrics. It's the same reason McAdoo promised to shake things up.

"We can't keep doing the same thing over and over again. That's insanity," McAdoo said on a conference call Tuesday. "It's not working so we're going to look to make some more changes this week like we did last week. Maybe a little more drastic."

When you're 0-2 and your offense is the worst in the league, there are any number of drastic measures that can be taken. One could be McAdoo giving up play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan.

"That's something we'll look at and talk about," he said.

The biggest boost to a stagnant Giants offense could be as simple as getting Odell Beckham Jr. healthy. One of the NFL's best players suffered an ankle injury last month and didn't return to the practice field until last week. He was less than 100 percent against the Lions on Monday night, as evidenced by his four catches for 36 yards. But 0-2 teams face long odds to make the playoffs, and things don't get any easier; New York plays in Philly and Tampa Bay the next few weeks before facing the Chargers, Broncos and Seahawks before their Week 8 bye.