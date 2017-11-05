Eli Manning on McAdoo possibly playing younger players: 'I want to be out there'

Just when you thought the Giants hit rock bottom, they found a way to burrow a hole even deeper into the ground.

On Sunday, the Giants dropped to 1-7 on the season by giving up 51 points to the Rams. As a result, after the 51-17 loss, Giants coach Ben McAdoo spent most of his postgame press conference fielding questions about his future in New York, his team's effort level, and if he'll consider making a quarterback change.

Unsurprisingly, McAdoo said he wasn't concerned about his job status, even if it looks shaky at best. He also defended his team's effort level, saying they didn't quit. But when it came time to address Eli Manning and the quarterback situation, McAdoo refused to give much of an answer.

He didn't commit to Manning over the remainder of the season, but he also didn't even bring up third-round rookie Davis Webb. What he did say is that he'll take a look at giving reps to players who might have a future with the team.

Here's the entire exchange between McAdoo and reporters:

McAdoo: "You really can't look from my chair too far ahead, but you also have to look at getting some players some reps in the game. So we'll take a look and see if there are any players that we can give reps to that have a chance to be a part of our future." Q: "Does that include the quarterback?" McAdoo: "That includes everyone." Q: "Do you have to start dressing three quarterbacks going forward at this point?" McAdoo: "Again, we'll take that on a week-to-week basis. We'll take that on a week-to-week basis."

The exchange begins around the 3:30 mark in the video below:

WATCH: Coach Ben McAdoo's postgame reaction following Sunday's loss to the Rams pic.twitter.com/uswMfqbU2W — New York Giants (@Giants) November 5, 2017

When Manning was asked about the possibility of stepping aside for another quarterback, he said what you'd expect: that he wants to play.

"Hey, I want to be out there," he said. "I want to be playing. I want to be out there."

You can see Manning address the situation at the 4:30 mark in the video below:

WATCH: Eli Manning on the Giants' performance Sunday vs. the Rams pic.twitter.com/Y7KanSYcbN — New York Giants (@Giants) November 5, 2017

To this point, Manning --- along with the rest of the team -- has been a disappointment. On Sunday, he went 20 of 36 for 220 yards, two touchdowns, one pick, and an 80.8 passer rating. He was eventually pulled for Geno Smith. With Manning being 36 and no longer at his peak, it's time for the Giants to begin preparing for the future.

Enter Davis Webb. The Giants spent a third-round pick on Webb in this year's draft after he put up prolific numbers in Cal's Bear Raid system like Jared Goff before him, but the expectation was that he'd need some time to adjust to an NFL offense. Unlike the Deshaun Watson's of the draft, Webb was regarded as a developmental prospect. For an in-depth scouting report on Webb, click right here.

But with the Giants' season already lost, it makes sense that they could consider playing him as soon as he's ready. To this point, he's yet to be active for a game and he's still buried behind Smith on the depth chart, which suggests that he's still not at that point yet. And the Giants probably don't want to risk playing their development prospect behind a bad offensive line with a bad receiver group. That's why nobody should necessarily expect the Giants to turn to Webb immediately.

It's clear that the Giants need to make changes. It's just not clear when and where they'll make them. The only part that's clear? Almost everybody is replaceable at this point.