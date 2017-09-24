Eli Manning passes John Elway on all-time NFL completions list

Eli Manning passed John Elway on the NFL's all-time completions list during the New York Giants' Week 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Manning now has 4,124 pass completions for his career and that puts him at No. 6 on the all-time completions list.

Manning has started the game 8-for-9 passing for 45 yards and his one incomplete pass was a drop by Odell Beckham Jr.