New York Giants QB Eli Manning passes John Elway on all-time NFL completions list.
Eli Manning passed John Elway on the NFL's all-time completions list during the New York Giants' Week 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Manning now has 4,124 pass completions for his career and that puts him at No. 6 on the all-time completions list.
Manning has started the game 8-for-9 passing for 45 yards and his one incomplete pass was a drop by Odell Beckham Jr.
