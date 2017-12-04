Eli Manning plans to play in 2018, doesn't want Ben McAdoo fired for benching

The biggest NFL story of this week was the benching of Giants quarterback Eli Manning. Manning, the No. 1 pick in 2004, had started 210 consecutive games for the G-Men, but when Ben McAdoo approached him and said he planned to play the Giants' young quarterbacks down the stretch of the season, Eli said to just give them the starts rather than keeping Eli in the lineup for the sake of his consecutive games streak.

In the wake of his benching, some reports came out about the futures of both Eli and McAdoo. On Sunday morning, Manning's father, Archie Manning, floated the idea that Eli might decide to retire after this season.

"Eli might say, 'I've had enough. I'm feeling good, I've got a beautiful wife, three little girls, I'm healthy. And that's it,'" he said. "So there's no sense speculating."

Not long after that report broke, several outlets reported that the Giants could fire McAdoo within 24 hours of the team's Week 13 game against the Raiders, which they ended up losing, 24-17.

"Ben McAdoo's two-season run as the head coach Giants is coming to an end. Sources say Ben McAdoo could be fired in the next 24 hours regardless of the result in Oakland," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. "Obviously general manager Jerry Reese also on thin ice, but Ben McAdoo's time as the Giants head coach is coming to an end."

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, "McAdoo's handling -- or mismanagement -- of how Eli Manning has been benched has been met with open unhappiness from Giants owner John Mara, who is extremely fond of the two-time Super Bowl MVP."

After the game against the Raiders, Eli was obviously one of the main attractions for the media. He flat out stated that he does not intend to retire and wants to play next season.

Eli: I plan on playing next season #NYGiants — Steve Serby (@NYPost_Serby) December 4, 2017

He also said he does not blame McAdoo for the way his benching/demotion went down, and does not want to see the Giants' coach get fired.

Eli Manning said he is not mad at Ben McAdoo for the way benching was handled. Said he doesn’t want to see McAdoo fired. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) December 4, 2017

If Eli wants to play next season, there will likely be several suitors for his services, even if the Giants aren't one of them. He probably has less control over the fate of McAdoo, however, because he has pretty clearly lost control of the team throughout this season, damaging relationships with several important players (Manning, all three starting cornerbacks) along the way.

With the Giants at 2-10 and looking like the worst non-Browns team in the league, it seems likely that McAdoo's days are numbered, whether Eli wants it that way or not.