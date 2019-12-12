Eli Manning reportedly is likely to start for Giants against Dolphins in Week 15

Eli Manning may get another chance to win a final game as the starting quarterback for the New York Giants this Sunday, when the Miami Dolphins visit the Meadowlands.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Manning is "likely" to start again this week, as rookie Daniel Jones is still dealing with a high ankle sprain. Initial reports indicated that Jones would miss several weeks with the injury, but the No. 6 overall pick has maintained that he felt fine and wasn't bothered by the injury.

"I feel good," Jones said. "I think I've gotten a lot better over the course of the last week. I'm taking it day to day, doing what they tell me I can do. I'm starting to move around a little bit more and it feels good. Keep trusting that process and like I said, try to get back out there as quickly as I can."

Jones practiced on Wednesday, but was a limited participant. It's possible that the 2-11 Giants are being cautious with their rookie quarterback, and will allow their all-time leading passer to potentially end his career as the "starter."

Still, head coach Pat Shurmur has yet to rule out Jones for this week.

"If he's healthy enough to play, then he'll play," Shurmur said. "It's always medical. If he's cleared, he's cleared. … He's cleared to practice, but again, we have to see it, evaluate it and look at it."

Manning passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. Most of that production came in the first half, however, as Manning threw for just 24 yards in the second half while the Giants blew a 14-point lead to lose, 23-17, in overtime.

Despite the weak second half, Manning showed that he still has some plays left in him, and could get another chance to register a final win before calling it a career.