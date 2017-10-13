Eli Manning responds to trade rumors that would send him to the Jaguars

With the Giants' season slowly floundering away, there's likely not much the team can do to get things turned around this year.

At 0-5, the injury-riddled Giants basically have a zero percent chance of making the playoffs. With the 2017 season already lost, some people out there think the Giants should start building for the future, and one quick way to do that would be to trade away 36-year-old Eli Manning for a few draft picks and start the rebuilding process from there.

So what team would make the most sense as a trading partner?

Two NFL Network reporters suggested the Jaguars this week, and it makes a lot of sense. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone clearly isn't thrilled with his current quarterback situation. Back in June, Marrone said it would ideal for the Jaguars if Blake Bortles was throwing zero passes per game, so there's a good chance that Marrone would be on board with bringing in a two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Also, let's not forget that the Jaguars' executive vice president of football operations is Tom Coughlin. During his 12-year run as coach of the Giants, Coughlin won two Super Bowls with Manning, so he knows exactly what he'd be getting from New York if he were to bring the veteran quarterback to Jacksonville.

The Jaguars also happen to be one of the few teams in the NFL that could afford to take on Manning's monstrous contract. Although Manning will count $22.2 million against the salary cap next season, the Jaguars currently have roughly $37 million in cap room, according to Over the Cap. The Jaguars could get out of Manning's deal after the 2018 season with only $6.2 million in dead cap space.

With a possible trade to Jacksonville actually making some sense, Manning was asked about the rumors Thursday, and let's just say he doesn't sound thrilled with the idea of leaving New York.

"I've not heard [the Jacksonville speculation], I've not felt it, not thinking about it," Manning told Newsday. "I don't want to play anywhere else. I love this team, love this organization, and I want to be here."

Manning also added that it would mean a lot to him if he were able to play his entire career with just one team.

"That's always the goal," Manning said. "You always want to come to a place and make an impact, stay in one spot, and I think that's always the mindset. I hope that will be the case."

Of course, Manning knows the NFL is a business where anything can happen, so he didn't completely shut the door on the idea of being traded one day.

"Obviously, in this league, things can change, and if we have to make decisions, we'll figure it out," Manning said.

If the Jaguars are interested in adding Manning, they have roughly two weeks to call the Giants and make an offer. The NFL's trade deadline this year is on October 31.