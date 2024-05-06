When Tom Brady got roasted on Sunday night, there were plenty of former NFL players in attendance, but one person who was noticeably absent was Eli Manning.

Although the former Giants quarterback wasn't at the event, he did manage to roast Brady one day later by sending out a perfect tweet, and yes, the tweet alluded to the fact that Manning beat Brady twice in the Super Bowl.

Brady might need to call the burn center after that one-liner from Eli.

Although Manning wasn't in attendance, his name came up quite a few times during the roast. The first time it happened came when Will Ferrell -- dressed as Ron Burgundy -- let everyone know WHY Eli wasn't invited to the roast.

"Underneath that dead robot of a quarterback, there's a scared little boy," Burgundy said, via GiantsWire. "Anyone notice? You don't see Eli Manning here tonight, do you? No. That's because he's afraid of Eli Manning. Eli Manning made Tom Brady his bit--."

Before leaving the stage, Burgundy made sure to bring up Eli's name one more time.

"You'll always be remembered as Eli Manning's bit--," he said (You can see the video here).

Even though Eli wasn't in attendance, his brother was and you probably won't be surprised to hear that Peyton Manning also made sure to bring up Eli.

"My (golf) handicap is a 6.4. Tom's handicap is blowing leads to my brother Eli in the Super Bowl," Peyton joked, via USA Today.

Peyton also mentioned Eli while making a pretty solid joke that involved Bill Belichick joining the ManningCast.

"For those who don't know, Coach is gonna be doing some work on Eli and my Monday Night Football show this year," Manning said, via PFT. "I gotta tell you, it's gonna be awesome. Eli and I are super-excited. And it's gonna give Coach Belichick something he hasn't had in a while. The chance to be around quarterbacks that he respects."

After Peyton left the stage, it was time for Brady to roast everyone who roasted him and even though Eli wasn't there, Tom made sure give him a shout out.

"To Giants fans, f--- you and f--- Eli twice!"

Brady was the last one to leave the stage, so it looked like he was going to get the final word, but Eli managed to upstage Brady once again by waiting until Monday to send out his tweet.

If you missed the roast, we ranked the top moments and you can check those out here.