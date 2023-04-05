Eli Manning sounds like a proud big brother when speaking about Daniel Jones. Manning, whose career overlapped with Jones for one season, feels even bigger days are ahead for Jones and the Giants following last year's success.

Manning said he was proud to see Jones' improvement last season, one that ultimately led to New York's quarterback signing a four-year, $160 million extension earlier this offseason. Along with the Jones, the Giants also had a resurgence last season that included the franchise's first playoff win since Super Bowl XLVI, a game that was quarterbacked by Manning.

"I was so happy for Daniel," Manning said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "I've known him a long time, still talk with him and communicate with him.

"He's done everything the right way. He's done everything they've ever asked him to do. … He knew he had to cut down on the fumbles and the turnovers, he's done that. He's worked at it, he's been conscious of it. He's a true professional. He's a great leader. Guys respect him. I'm excited for him.

"He's going to continue to grow. He hasn't been in the same offense for multiple years. And now, [being] in the same offense, [having] other guys in the same offense around him getting things going, I think he'll just continue to get stronger and better."

Daniel Jones NYG • QB • #8 CMP% 67.2 YDs 3205 TD 15 INT 5 YD/Att 6.79 View Profile

Manning's optimism regarding Jones and the Giants is justified. As Manning alluded to, Jones and the team finally have stability in the form of reigning NFL Coach of the Year Brian Daboll. The Giants have also provided Jones with an improved offensive line and skill position players that includes the recent acquisition of former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller.

New York also kept Jones' best offensive teammate, Saquon Barkley, in the fold for this season after applying the franchise tag. Barkley's resurgence last year undoubtedly played a role in Jones having his best season since the Giants drafted him back in 2019. Barkley actually tied for the team lead last season in receptions while also rushing for over 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns while reestablishing himself as one of the game's premier backs.

Saquon Barkley NYG • RB • #26 Att 295 Yds 1312 TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

Like they did with Manning, the Giants have also supplied Jones with a solid defense, a unit that Daboll and Co. will surely add to during the draft. Led by Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence and safety Julian Love, the Giants' defense was one of the better units on third down and in the red zone.

After several lean years, the future appears bright for the Giants and Jones, who next season will try to become the first Giants team in 15 years to make the playoffs in consecutive seasons.