Eli Manning talks Eagles fans: 'That 9-year-old kid is giving you the double finger'
Manning specified that he does not mean a thumbs up
Eli Manning has been to plenty of hostile environments, but apparently Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia takes the cake. Eagle fans' reputations precede them -- they're notoriously brash and difficult for visiting teams -- and the unflappable Eli said that their fans tend to start young.
"You go there, and that 9-year-old kid is giving you the double finger," he said at a Q&A in Woodbury, via Newsday. "Not a thumbs-up. Not, 'We're No. 1.' And he said something about my mom; I had to Google what it was. It's just different. It's a different culture."
It's hilarious -- but perhaps unsurprising, that Manning thinks that chants top out at "we're No. 1," but now curiosity arises around what that kid said. He added that it's a generational thing.
"Now I see him and he's got his 9-year-old kid with him," he said. "Same deal. It runs in the families down there." Philadelphia fans really are just different. Even players take notice.''
Manning also answered a question regarding the most talented player he's ever played with -- and fans may not love the answer.
"Probably Odell (Beckham Jr.)," he said, per Newsday. "Yeah, yeah, he's gifted. He's very gifted."
Beckham, of course, was traded to the Browns this offseason as the Giants plunge into an apparent rebuild. Beckham logged 390 catches for 5,476 yards in five seasons with the Giants.
