Eli Manning to start vs. Eagles as Giants rule out Daniel Jones for 'Monday Night Football' matchup

The New York Giants will go back to Eli Manning for Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Manning will get the start at quarterback after the Giants ruled rookie Daniel Jones out with a high ankle sprain.

It's the first start for Manning since the second week of the season. The longtime Giants quarterback was benched for Jones, the team's 2019 first-round pick, in Week 3. New York has gone 2-8 in the 10 starts Jones has made, with the rookie completing 61.8 percent of his passes for 2,374 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for an 84.0 passer rating.

Manning struggled in the Giants' first two games before the team made the QB switch, completing 62.9 percent of his passes for 556 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for a 78.7 passer rating. The Giants' all-time passing leader, Manning has thrown for 56,537 yards, 362 touchdowns and 241 interceptions for an 84.1 passer rating in 16 seasons with the franchise. He has earned four Pro Bowl selections, led the Giants to two Super Bowl titles (winning two Super Bowl MVP awards and compiling an 8-4 postseason record) and was named the recipient of the 2016 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Monday's start may be the beginning of a farewell tour for Manning, who is 38 years old and in his final year of his contract with the Giants. Jones is the future of the franchise, while the page has all but turned on Manning's tenure with the Giants.

Naturally, Manning isn't using Monday's start as a showcase for his future in the NFL.

"I'm not worried about that," Manning said earlier in the week, via a Giants transcript. "I'm trying to go out there, play hard, compete, and try to get a win for the team. The team is obviously going on a long stretch. Guys are working hard and doing everything right and deserve to feel good about the work that we're putting in."

In another move, the Giants have placed safety Jabrill Peppers on injured reserve, ending his season. Tight end Evan Engram (foot), cornerback Corey Ballentine (concussion), and tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion) have also been ruled out for Monday's game.