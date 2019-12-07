Eli Manning to start vs. Eagles as Giants rule out Daniel Jones for 'Monday Night Football' matchup
Jones is suffering from a high ankle sprain, which opens the door for Manning to get back under center
The New York Giants will go back to Eli Manning for Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Manning will get the start at quarterback after the Giants ruled rookie Daniel Jones out with a high ankle sprain.
It's the first start for Manning since the second week of the season. The longtime Giants quarterback was benched for Jones, the team's 2019 first-round pick, in Week 3. New York has gone 2-8 in the 10 starts Jones has made, with the rookie completing 61.8 percent of his passes for 2,374 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for an 84.0 passer rating.
Manning struggled in the Giants' first two games before the team made the QB switch, completing 62.9 percent of his passes for 556 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for a 78.7 passer rating. The Giants' all-time passing leader, Manning has thrown for 56,537 yards, 362 touchdowns and 241 interceptions for an 84.1 passer rating in 16 seasons with the franchise. He has earned four Pro Bowl selections, led the Giants to two Super Bowl titles (winning two Super Bowl MVP awards and compiling an 8-4 postseason record) and was named the recipient of the 2016 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
Monday's start may be the beginning of a farewell tour for Manning, who is 38 years old and in his final year of his contract with the Giants. Jones is the future of the franchise, while the page has all but turned on Manning's tenure with the Giants.
Naturally, Manning isn't using Monday's start as a showcase for his future in the NFL.
"I'm not worried about that," Manning said earlier in the week, via a Giants transcript. "I'm trying to go out there, play hard, compete, and try to get a win for the team. The team is obviously going on a long stretch. Guys are working hard and doing everything right and deserve to feel good about the work that we're putting in."
In another move, the Giants have placed safety Jabrill Peppers on injured reserve, ending his season. Tight end Evan Engram (foot), cornerback Corey Ballentine (concussion), and tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion) have also been ruled out for Monday's game.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Golladay open to extension with Lions
Golladay is on the verge of his second straight 1,000-yard season and is becoming one of the...
-
Week 14 NFL odds, picks, top cheat sheet
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 14 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Expert picks for every Week 14 game
The NFL is back for Week 14, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
Allen downplays game, has no Lamar tips
The Bills are playing the the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but Allen isn't getting caught up in the...
-
Week 14 NFL survivor, knockout picks
The SportsLine Projection Model just locked in its Week 14 NFL survivor pool picks.
-
Giants OC: Eli has 'had a good week'
Mike Shula is optimistic as Eli Manning makes his first start since Week 2
-
Recap: Bears take down Cowboys on TNF
The Cowboys' offensive problems continue, as their losing streak reaches three
-
Seahawks vs. Vikings live updates
Both teams are vying for first place in their respective divisions
-
Broncos vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Chargers football game