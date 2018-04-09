Eli Manning tries to end Odell Beckham rumors, wants to play with WR for 'years to come'

The single most pervasive NFL rumor over the last several weeks has been the Odell Beckham situation in New York. The enigmatic wide receiver has been the subject of trade rumors that intensified at the NFL owners' meetings when neither Dave Gettleman nor Pat Shurmur denied the possibility of Beckham being moved.

Giants owner John Mara even said that, despite the Giants not wanting to trade Beckham, they were taking phone calls. He was visibly annoyed that he had to answer questions about a video featuring Beckham.

Beckham arrived Monday at the Giants OTAs and although it might not change anything from a contractual standpoint, it could signal the end of an impending trade.

At the very least, quarterback Eli Manning believes there won't be a trade happening. Speaking to reporters Monday, Manning said he was never "too concerned" about the rumors and that he's excited about playing with Beckham "for years to come."

Eli Manning on the Odell Beckham trade frenzy: "I never got too concerned with it. We all know the talent Odell has and what he brings tto the field. I look forward to playing with him this year and for years to come." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) April 9, 2018

Pretty wild statement here from Manning, right? It's not weird for Manning to publicly speak out in support of a teammate. Eli's been doing that for years, just like Peyton Manning would. You rarely hear the Mannings lash out on a teammate. (Unless it's an idiot kicker.)

But it is odd to hear Manning sort of send a message to his bosses, including Shurmur, Gettleman and Mara, by pointing out that he would like to play with Beckham for a long time. Eli won't ever say "pay the man" but he would certainly prefer that Beckham, with all of his talent, be on the field for the Giants until Manning walks away from the game.

Which is also interesting: could Manning be playing for several years? He declined to elaborate on how long he expected to be with the Giants.

Eli Manning on his future with the Giants beyond this season: "This league it’s one year at a time, and that’s kind of how it goes." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) April 9, 2018

It's unbelievable how far the Eli situation has come in the last several months. Remember, he was benched before the end of the season. It ended Eli's Iron Man streak and was the cause of significant and intense debate in the New York area and around the league. It resulted in Jerry Reese and Ben McAdoo getting fired by the Giants before the end of the season.

And now he's talking about playing with Beckham for "years to come."

New York could very much still be in play for a new quarterback with the second overall pick depending on what happens with the Browns at No. 1 overall.

But all the signs point to the Giants trying to reload around Eli by adding pieces in the draft to complement the incumbent quarterback and building a team that in theory can win now. It remains to be seen if the Giants can do exactly that, but we'll know soon: if they take Bradley Chubb, Saquon Barkley or Quenton Nelson, it means Gettleman believes this is a team that can hang with the rest of the NFC East as soon as the 2018 season.