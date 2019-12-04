Eli Manning 'very likely' to start for Giants in Week 14 after Daniel Jones suffers injury

If this is Eli Manning's final season in New York, it looks like he's going to have a chance to end his career on a high note. Giants coach Pat Shurmur announced Wednesday that Manning will likely be the team's Week 14 starter due to an injury to Daniel Jones.

As a matter of fact, there's also a chance that Manning could end up being the starter for the rest of the season, and that's because Jones is dealing with a high-ankle sprain that currently has him in a walking boot. Shurmur compared Jones' injury to the one that Saquon Barkley suffered earlier this season, which caused the running back to sit out a total of four weeks (three games plus a bye week). If Jones were to also miss four weeks, that means Manning would be the starter for New York's final four games, which will come against the Eagles, Dolphins and Redskins (The Giants play the Eagles twice).

Although Manning is expected to be under center when the Giants travel to Philadelphia for Monday's game against the Eagles, it's not set in stone just yet. Shurmur said it's "very likely" that Manning will start this week, but he also hasn't officially ruled Jones out of the game just yet.

If Manning does start, it will be his first time on the field since Week 2. Manning opened the season as the Giants starting quarterback and started their first two games. After blowout losses to both the Cowboys (35-17) and the Bills (28-14), Shurmur decided to bench Manning and turn the starting job over to the rookie Jones.

During his two games as a starter this season, Manning completed 62.9% of his passes for 556 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing two interceptions. If Manning is the starter against the Eagles, it will give him a chance to end his career on a high note against a team that he's had trouble beating over the past few years. In his past five starts against the Eagles dating back to 2016, Manning has gone 0-5. However, four of those five losses were by five points or less, which could make things interesting on Monday.

If Manning is able to beat the Eagles, it would be a crushing blow to Philly's chances of winning the division title, and you have to figure, there's nothing more Manning would like to do at this point than ruin the season of a hated division rival.