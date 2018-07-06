Eli Manning's helmet from Super Bowl XLII up for auction, expected to surpass $130K

When Eli Manning helped the Giants spoil the Patriots' perfect season in Super Bowl XLII back on February 3, 2008, he was wearing, like all the other footballs players around him, a helmet because NFL rules require football players to wear helmets. Now, you can wear the exact same helmet Manning was wearing during that historic upset ... but only if you've got thousands of dollars to spend.

According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, Manning's helmet from Super Bowl XLII is up for auction.

Manning Face not included.

It's expected to be sold for more than $130,000. According to Rovell, that would make it the most expensive helmet sold at an auction. For the sake of comparison, Rovell reported that James Harrison's helmet from Super Bowl XLIII sold for $53,775 in 2012. So, Manning's helmet is expected to be sold for more than twice as much as Harrison's.

It turns out, a helmet worn during the most iconic upset ever is valued at a higher price than the helmet worn during one of the most iconic interception returns ever. Harrison, as we all remember, returned an interception 100 yards the other way at the end of the first half, which helped the Steelers defeat the Cardinals. Meanwhile, Manning helped lead the Giants over the unbeaten Patriots by mounting an improbable game-winning drive in the final minutes.

"This is a very significant piece," Goldin Auctions president Ken Goldin told ESPN. "Bidding for this will definitely surpass $130,000."

Bidding will begin Monday and the process won't conclude until Aug. 2. The bidding process comes just two months after Manning settled his memorabilia fraud lawsuit (without admitting guilt, however). According to Rovell, the helmet was used as evidence during the lawsuit. Don't worry, bidders, photo-matching technology has confirmed that the helmet is, in fact, the helmet Manning wore during the Super Bowl.

If you don't have $130,000 to spare, you will not be able to buy the helmet, but you will be able to re-watch Super Bowl XLII in its entirety for free via the NFL's YouTube account. Using that video, I've pinpointed what appears to be the final moment Manning wore that helmet.

No word yet if they cleaned the inside of the helmet or if the residue from Manning's sweaty head remains.