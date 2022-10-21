On Friday, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that wide receiver Elijah Moore will not play Sunday against the Denver Broncos. This news came after Moore requested a trade from the team.

Saleh said the request is "part of what we deal with every day," but added that "trading him is not an option." The head coach does not look at not playing Moore as a punishment for the trade request, but rather is concerned for his current mental status, per SNY. Moore did not practice Thursday, with ESPN reporting that he is being treated like an injured player.

Elijah Moore NYJ • WR • 8 TAR 29 REC 16 REC YDs 203 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

The 22-year-old is not thrilled with his current role with the team and wants to head somewhere else for a fresh start. Moore did not have any targets in the win over Green Bay in Week 6. The Jets offense has focused a lot on the run game in recent weeks, putting Moore in the background. So far this season, Moore has 16 receptions for 203 yards and no touchdowns.

The Jets are off to a great start, standing at 4-2 as they enter Week 7, but the wins don't seem to be enough for Moore; he wants to be more involved. The trade deadline is Nov. 1, but with the Jets pushing back on the idea of sending Moore to another team, right now it would be surprising if a deal got done.