Elijah Moore has himself a new home in the NFL. The New York Jets agreed to trade the third-year wide receiver to the Cleveland Browns, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. As for the compensation, New York will receive the No. 42 overall pick at the 2023 NFL Draft in exchange for Moore while also sending No. 74 overall back to Cleveland, per NFL Media.

The Jets selected Moore in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss, and he seemed to be a pass-catcher the offense could build with following a rookie season that was limited to 11 games due to a quad injury. Despite that, he caught 43 passes for 538 yards and five touchdowns during that rookie campaign. However, Moore seemed to fall out of favor with New York during his sophomore season last year and even got to a point where the he requested a trade.

Elijah Moore NYJ • WR • #8 TAR 65 REC 37 REC YDs 446 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

That ultimately never came to fruition during the season, but Moore is now off to Cleveland after a free agency period where the Jets built up a crowded wide receiver room. On top of already having the likes of Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis on the roster, the team added Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman in free agency, which made Moore expendable.

He now heads to a Browns team that had been looking for another wide receiver to pair with Amari Cooper as quarterback Deshaun Watson enters his second year with Cleveland.

Stick with CBS Sports as this story develops.